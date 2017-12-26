Le startup possono aiutare i tradizionali negozi di High Street a combattere contro Amazon

London-based True Retail invests in retail tech startups and connects them with established retailers.

Traditional bricks-and-mortar shops are increasingly interested as High Street sales dive and shift online accelerates.

LONDON — 2017 was a tough year for retail.

John Lewis and Next, two UK retail bellwethers, issued profit warnings this year, High Street traffic is declining, and hedge funds are increasing their bets against retailers.

The High Street is feeling the impact of this squeeze on retail, with traditional retailers losing out to online retailers like Amazon. Richard Fleming, managing director and head of European restructuring at consultancy Alvarez & Marsal, predicted a “long-term, straight line decline” for physical retail in an interview with Business Insider earlier this year.

“Change is constant,” Matt Truman, the CEO and cofounder of True Retail, told Business Insider recently. “The reality is that the pace of change is in fact quickening.”

Truman, a former longtime JPMorgan retail analyst, is trying to help traditional bricks-and-mortar retailers deal with that quickening pace of change.

London-based True Retail, which he cofounded three years ago, invests in and incubates retail tech startups, getting involved at both the venture and private equity stage.

The company also connects startups with big retailers, in the hope that both parties will get something from the introduction.

“The real challenge for traditional retailers is: how do I access — in a sustainable, pre-emptive way — that innovation, that change, that access to the behavioural shift?” Trueman told BI.

“By putting them [startups and big retailers] together, they both benefit from this reciprocal advantage. The startup gets accelerated because of the scale of the traditional retail company. The traditional retailer gets the benefit of seeing something they may never have seen because they’re not set up to see it.”

True Retail works with the likes of department store John Lewis, supermarket Morrisons, discounter TK Maxx, Australian supermarket Woolworths, and shoe retailer Jimmy Choos — all brands with big physical footprints.

“If I’m a big behemoth of a traditional retailer, I don’t see that every day because I’m trying to run a big retail company,” Truman said. “What True provides them with is an always-on, 365-days-a-year view of thousands of companies from 38 countries.

“We effectively act as the innovation filter for them, identifying the technologies, products and services that offer a response to fast-changing consumer behaviours and a challenging business environment.”

On a recent visit to True’s office, BI met a wide range of startups: mobile payment startup Mishipay, analytics platform Localistico, customized video editing platform Photospire, mobile analytics business Pixoneye, and digital mental health platform Unmind.

If you didn’t know that the focus was retail, you probably wouldn’t have guessed. But the idea is to push traditional retailers to think more creatively about what they do and how they might be able to do it differently.

“The benefit may be millions of pounds, it may end up being a new product on the shelves, it may end up being robotic tech in the distribution channels,” Trueman said. “Whatever it is, by bringing these two networks together, we are able to provide solutions to combat escalating challenges and ensure retailers are fit for the future.”

Retailers are increasingly cottoning on to the appeal of working with startups. John Lewis first launched a 12-week retail startup “accelerator,” JLAB, in 2014 as part of efforts to see what ideas are out there. Earlier this month department store House of Fraser announced a partnership with startup Popertee, which will run “pop-up” space within the department store that will allow other startup brands to pilot products and services.

These types of partnerships are not limited to the UK. True Retail recently led a trade mission to New York in partnership with the UK Department of International Trade. While there, True Retail showcased UK retail tech startups to 13 major US retailers.

“The Trade Mission resulted in 70 targeted and purposeful introductions lead by True that allowed the startups to discuss areas they can support the retailers, such as personalisation, digital marketing, product discovery, in-store experience and consumer analytics,” Trueman said.

“There’s a lot of focus on what could be next and what could be new. It’s more dramatic and I don’t see that slowing anytime soon.”