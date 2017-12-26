Martedì, 26 dicembre 2017
Categoria:
Choose your language: English Español Français Português Italiano Deutsch Pусский हिन्दी 日本の 中国 한국어

Le rotte migratorie più popolari al mondo, nelle mappe

13

Screen Shot 2017 12 18 at 09.00.07World Economic Forum

LONDON — There were 244 million international migrants recorded in 2015, and over 60% of global migration consists of people moving to neighbouring countries or countries in the same region, according to the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Asia-to-Asia was the largest regional migration corridor in 2015, with 59 million migrants, followed by the Europe-to-Europe corridor, which had 40 million migrants.

According to the WEF, migrants contributed between $6.4 trillion and $6.9 trillion, or 9.4%, of the world’s gross domestic product in 2015.

In 2016, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine found that although first generation immigrants are more costly to governments that the native born population, second generation adults are among the population’s strongest economic and fiscal contributors.

Keep scrolling for some of the world’s busiest migration routes:

Screen Shot 2017 12 18 at 09.01.42World Economic Forum

Visualizza come: Una pagina Slides

en

WordPress

CONDIVIDERE

Stiamo lavorando su un sistema per migliorare la qualità del sito web e premiare gli utenti attivi controllando articoli, notizie e qualità, grazie per il miglioramento Business Monkey News!

Se l'articolo è sbagliato, questo mal tradotto o informazioni mancanti, è possibile modificarlo, notificare un commento (correggeremo) oppure è possibile Visualizza l'articolo originale qui: (Articolo in lingua originale)

Le modifiche saranno aggiornate in 2 ore.

Modifica brano
BusinessMonkeyNews
Business Monkey News riunisce le ultime notizie dalla rete legati al mondo delle nuove tecnologie, le imprese, l'economia, la politica e il marketing. aiutandovi come un imprenditore.
Contattaci: [email protected]
Difficile scimmia PC limitata