Domenica 24 dicembre 2017
Categoria:
Choose your language: English Español Français Português Italiano Deutsch Pусский हिन्दी 日本の 中国 한국어

Le 22 foto più sincere di Prince William, Kate Middleton e Prince Harry del 2017

14

Royal Family Trooping the Colour 2017Prince William and Prince George exchange a cheeky glance.Getty Images

This year has been a huge one in the royal calendar — there has been a pregnancy, a proposal, Prince Philip leaving full-time royal duties, Prince William taking them on, and foreign trips and state visits galore.

For people constantly in the public eye, the royals are unsurprisingly great at shaking the right hands, smiling at the right moments, and generally keeping it all together to make sure they get things done.

But every now and again, even watching from a distance, we get a bit more than that. Away from the setpiece events, these are photos of the royals laughing, gawping, eye-rolling, and generally acting like normal folk. Here are the best from 2017.

Visualizza come: Una pagina Slides

en

WordPress

CONDIVIDERE

Stiamo lavorando su un sistema per migliorare la qualità del sito web e premiare gli utenti attivi controllando articoli, notizie e qualità, grazie per il miglioramento Business Monkey News!

Se l'articolo è sbagliato, questo mal tradotto o informazioni mancanti, è possibile modificarlo, notificare un commento (correggeremo) oppure è possibile Visualizza l'articolo originale qui: (Articolo in lingua originale)

Le modifiche saranno aggiornate in 2 ore.

Modifica brano
BusinessMonkeyNews
Business Monkey News riunisce le ultime notizie dalla rete legati al mondo delle nuove tecnologie, le imprese, l'economia, la politica e il marketing. aiutandovi come un imprenditore.
Contattaci: [email protected]
Difficile scimmia PC limitata