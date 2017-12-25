Kumail Nanjiani has got your family entertainment sorted for the holidays.
Image: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Nothing like a feel-good film to watch together as a family this holiday season, huh?

The Big Sick actor and comedian Kumail Nanjiani plugged his film on Twitter as being a great way to spend time with your family instead of making awkward conversation during the holiday season.

But just a few hours later, an update…

Oh, really!?

Twitter legend Chrissy Teigen weighed in.

Nanjiani replied:

Twitter detectives were quick to investigate, but the results were, um, mixed.

It doesn’t seem like any of these heroes were able to find it.

That’s too bad for family time this holiday season, but apparently using PornHub to stream illegal movie uploads is a thing, secondo a Gizmodo. Movies like Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Boss Baby, e Kingsmen: The Secret Service have been on the site, and there’s a subreddit r/fullmoviesonpornhub which links to the films.

Respondents on Nanjiani’s Twitter thread learned all about this phenomenon, thanks to one Twitter user.

Incidentally, PornHub also is good for lifehacks and cooking tips, as Mashable‘s Cassie Murdoch reports. A veritable one-stop shop for the holiday season.

Happy holidays, everyone!

