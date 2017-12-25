Good morning, and Merry Christmas. Most of the Lifehacker staff is off today, but before we went our separate ways, we had a fast and furious Slack session about our favorite Christmas songs, the better to compile them into one festive, rather confusing Spotify playlist.

As you can see below, tastes here run the gamut, and some of our personal picks could arguably be counted among the worst Christmas songs of all time. But no matter! They’re our Christmas songs, and we love them.

But what are your Christmas songs? Do you eschew Christmas music altogether? Stick strictly to Bob Dylan’s mess of a holiday album? Stan for the Chipmunks? Sound off in the comments, and have a happy holiday.

