Hey everyone! I don’t have any fresh advice for you this week because of the holiday, so instead it’s time to open up the comments for a discussion of whatever’s on your mind. Let’s chat.

Any questions, comments, or musings are welcome here if they’re even a little bit related to the human body (but, as always, please be nice to each other). Is there anything you’ve always wondered about the sack of meat you are blessed to live in? Want to compare notes to learn if something you see or do is what other people experience too? Here’s the place.

I’ll be reading the questions here, but if there’s something special you want me to be extra sure to see, email me at [email protected]. Please put BURNING QUESTION in the subject line. And if you have a question you can’t bring yourself to ask in public, drop it into the anonymous form at bethskw.sarahah.com. See you next week!

