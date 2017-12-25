When you’re cleaning up after today’s festivities remember that most wrapping paper these days is actually recyclable.

In general, any simple wrapping paper can be put in the recycling bin rather than the trash can. The only kind you need to toss is paper that’s been decorated with foil or glitter. RecycleNow suggests using the “scrunch test” to determine whether or not something is recyclable. If it scrunches then you can, if it doesn’t, you can’t.

Before you fill up your bin you need to remove all bows and ribbons from the paper (I recommend using kids for this). And make sure your local recycling center will take it. The vast majority do these days, but some still don’t have the ability to handle it.

Before you get rid of anything, it’s worth looking at what you’re about to throw away and decide whether or not you can use it again. A few years ago I got in the habit of collecting tissue paper and gift bags as well as some larger pieces of undamaged wrapping paper and putting them in a large plastic container after gifts have been unwrapped.

This year I did buy one roll of paper, but 75% of my gifts were wrapped using previously loved paper from years past. My gift recipients were none the wiser, and I didn’t have to go through the hassle of getting everything for gift wrapping again this year, I already had everything I needed.

