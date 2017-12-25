Christmas in space.
Image: nasa/Mark Vande Hei

‘Twas Christmas Day and all over the place,
People were celebrating, even in space.
The halls were all decked, the stockings were hung,
And for all that we know, even carols were sung.

Two-forty miles up, above Santa’s sleigh,
Was the International Space Station’s own holiday.
Gifts came on a rocket that was launched up from Earth,
Bringing cosmonauts and astronauts plenty of mirth.

On that zero-g station with their hearts all a-flitter,
Astronaut Vande Hei shared this photo on Twitter.

And a few days before, ‘twixt all that they’re doing,
NASA sent up the new Star Wars for a most special viewing.

This brave crew of six, to the ISS they came,
Let’s wish them all well as we call them by name
Now! Acaba, Now! Vande Hei, Now! Misurkin and Tingle,
On! Shkaplerov and Kanai, crossing the globe like Kris Kringle.

So from us on the planet, far out of sight
Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good spaceflight.

