Dimanche, 24 Décembre, 2017
L'ailier des Rangers Cole Hamels a fait don de sa maison de neuf millions de dollars à un camp pour les personnes ayant des besoins spéciaux – jetez un coup d'œil à la superbe propriété

Cole HamelsSean M. Haffey/Getty

Cole Hamels is one of the best pitchers in baseball, and now he’ll also be known as one of the most generous.

Selon une news release, Hamels and his wife have donated their Missouri home to Camp Barnabas, a non-profit that operates summer camps and other programs for people with special needs and chronic illnesses.

The home is listed at nearly $9.5 million on Realtor.com. It is the largest gift in the history of Camp Barnabas, per the news release.

Hamels is best known for his tenure with the Philadelphia Phillies, earning World Series MVP honors en route to just the second title in franchise history back in 2008. He is a four-time All-Star.

Below, find out more about Hamels’ stunning property, including some of the luxuries the kids of Camp Barnabas will get to enjoy.

