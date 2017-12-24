Image: Getty Images for Museum of Moder

Los Angeles Times magazine got into a bit of trouble with the internet and film fans last week.

Actresses Jessica Chastain, Annette Bening, Margot Robbie, Diane Kruger, Saoirse Ronan, and Kate Winslet donned the cover of the issue, which was exploring ‘a shift in focus’ on how stories are being told in film—but the image and subsequent conversation included no women of color.

The publication was called out for its lack of inclusion, and the ever outspoken Chastain responded to disheartened readers with a question and her own thoughts on the problem.

“Honestly @jes_chastain as an outspoken voice for equality how do you pose for a photo like this and not feel absolutely mortified by the blatant exclusion?,” journalist Rebecca Caroll tweeted. “How is it possible to not understand the msg this photo sends?”

Chastain responded, acknowledging that it was remarkable that there were so little women of color in the photo spread but also in leading roles this year.

While women of color are represented in supporting roles this year, the lead roles of 2017 were largely white. Chastain asked followers to name their favorite women of color who led films this year, and tweeted her shocked realization that she couldn’t even name five.

So far, Chastain has been the only actress of the six featured on the cover to speak up about this issue.

