By now, most people have heard the the stat that some 75% of people never venture beyond the first page of Google search results. If you haven’t heard that before, just think about your own searching practices: When was the last time you actually dug that deep? Didn’t think so.

When it comes to getting that coveted spot near the top of page one — and, ultimately, potential customers’ eyes on your site — the name of the game is “search engine optimization.” In a jargon-free nutshell, SEO is the process of increasing traffic to your site, which can be done by running keyword research and building a mobile-friendly website, among tons of other techniques.

Considering just how important steady, quality traffic is to a site (it’s life or death, TBH), a basic understanding of successful SEO tactics is a doit for anyone who’s trying to make money off a digital presence. Enter: the Beginner to Advanced SEO Course for Startups, Businesses, & Bloggers, a 140-lecture online class that will help your site stand out on Google, Yahoo, Bing, Yandex, and more.

Under the direction of instructor Sumeet Sharma, a marketing expert who describes himself as “an employee at an MNC by profession and an entrepreneur by vocation,” you’ll learn how to master SEO over the course of six hours of content. Along with lessons on navigating Google Webmaster and Analytics and avoiding black hat SEO tactics, you’ll get a complete list of SEO terms that will maximize your search rankings in local, international, and image results.

The Beginner to Advanced SEO Course normally costs $49, but you can get it on sale for a limited time for just $10 — a savings of nearly 80%.