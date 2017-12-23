Image: Pexels

By this point, it’s pretty much understood that Russia attempted to influence the 2016 Presidential election in the United States through social media posts. However, what you may not know is whether or not you personally ended up seeing any of those posts.

This week, Facebook made that a little easier with a tool that lets you know if you liked art followed a page that has been since linked to Russia.

More than 140 million people were likely exposed to Russia-linked propaganda during the election, so if it did happen to you, you’re certainly not in the minority. More than 3,000 ads posted on Facebook during the election were tied to Russian accounts.

To figure out if you were a victim of “fake news” during the election go to this Facebook page. The pages you liked or followed will be displayed in the middle of the page.

I didn’t have any (woohoo!) but I’m also super selective about what I interact with on the social network, so I don’t actually like many pages in general.

From the tool, you also have the option to log in with your Instagram account and make sure you didn’t follow any fake accounts there either.

