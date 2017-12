absurdement Drivenregarde le monde des affaires avec un oeil sceptique et une langue bien ancrée dans la joue.

This is the season of goodwill.

At least, that’s how it’s marketed.

So I thought I’d spend a few moments considering those airlines employees who appreciated that doing a little extra to make passengers feel good actually has its benefits.

Here, for example, is Bethany Stagg, a Virgin Australia employee She thought she’d serenade passengers for Christmas.

It was a good idea.

Now here’s a Southwest employee at Dallas airport.

He saw some kids up at the gate, dancing away.

He could have ignored them.

Instead, he danced along with them.

These two kids will remember the Southwest employee for a long time.

As will their parents.

And then there was this, again, from Southwest employees.

A 16-year-old girl was on their flight. She’d been trapped at Atlanta airport during its legendary power outage.

The Southwest crew learned that it was her birthday.

Oh, you’ve seen the Bon anniversaire singing thing a thousands times before.

So these Southwest employees asked all the passengers to turn on their reading lights.

Then, after Bon anniversaire has been sung, the girl could “blow” all the lights out as if they were candles.

In each of these cases, just a little emotional intelligence — a little sensitivity toward their fellow human, a little urge to do something out of the ordinary for them — brought enormous credit to them and the brands they represent.

There are likely thousands of little stories like this that have reverberated for individual passengers throughout the year.

What’s interesting, though, is that far more of the examples seem to come from airlines whose brand identity is avowedly customer-focused, rather than, well, money-focused.

Doesn’t goodwill appear on balance sheets?