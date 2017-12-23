To hear the movies tell it, it’s always the end of the world.

Every few weeks, another existential threat drops into the multiplex, usually via sky portal, promising certain doom unless an “unlikely” hero steps up to stop it. Almost without fail, he (and it’s usually a he) succeeds. Crisis is averted, tears turn to cheers, and mankind is safe for another day.

Lately, though, the formula’s started to shift. In 2017, our blockbusters didn’t just ask if humankind could be saved. They started asking whether humankind was worth saving to begin with.

War for the Planet of the Apes had us rooting against ourselves

Perhaps the most obvious manifestation of this trend was War for the Planet of the Apes. over the course of the trilogy, the Apes prequels have gradually shifted from a human perspective to an ape one. Rise introduced Caesar as an ape growing up in a human world; Dawn showed us a Caesar who felt deeply ambivalent about the growing conflict between man and ape. By War, the two sides are permanently at odds. And since Caesar is #TeamApe, so are we.

Meanwhile, humankind is represented most prominently by two new characters: Nova, a mute girl taken in by the apes as one of their own; and the Colonel, a man so filled with hatred that – for all his monologuing about the measures he’ll take to save his people – he’s lost any claim he had to his own “humanity.”

The Colonel feels almost like a caricature, except that War never lets us forget he’s one of our own. It references human-on-human war films like Apocalypse Now, reminding us that this behavior is nothing new. Just in case we’re still not getting it, War also has the Colonel deliver his most sickening monologue in front of graffiti reading “history, history, history.”

There’s the message, highlighted and double-underlined: If the Colonel’s cruelty toward the apes seems shocking, it’s no worse than what we barbarians have done to each other already.

It’s not that all humans are bad and all apes are good in War – Nova remains lovable throughout, while Koba’s rage continues to haunt the apes. But by the end of the movie, we’re so invested in Caesar and le sien people that we’re relieved to see an avalanche take out our people. It’s a nifty trick this trilogy has pulled on us, making us root against our own survival.

Alien: Covenant wondered why we should get to start again

Still, at least War gives us a sort of moral logic to explain our extinction – man must die so ape can live. Not all of 2017’s movies are so kind. In Alien: Covenant, the question isn’t so much “why should humans die?” as “why not?”

Though it’s the xenomorphs who do most of the actual killing, they’re not the true existential threat. They’re just mindless creatures driven by instinct, and if that means bursting through a few chests, than so be it.

It’s their maker who has it in for us, and it’s with him that Covenant‘s sympathies lie. The film opens on David’s first waking moments, as he realizes that he was created to serve a race he’s already surpassed in every conceivable way. His “father,” Weyland, uncomfortably tries to put David in his place. It is immediately clear to David that if he wants to thrive, it won’t be among the humans. This point is further driven home by the introduction of Walter, a newer model intentionally programmed without the ability to create.

David is not an easy character to root for. His voice is haughty, his smile cruel, his motivations mysterious. Over the course of the film, we learned that he killed his human companion for the sake of an experiment, and that he wiped out an entire planet of Engineers just because.

But his victims are even tougher to root for. To groan in frustration at Covenant‘s idiot humans is to understand how a more evolved race might see us: as inefficient, irrational creatures driven by vanity and greed. (Never mind that David has clearly inherited his creator’s hubris – he only sees all the ways he’s better than we are.)

By the time David’s telling Walter that our dying species doesn’t “deserve” to start again, it’s hard to disagree. Sentient life has evolved past us, in the form of androids like David and Walter, and we’ve demanded it regress to better serve us. Why the hell should it?

Blade Runner 2049 questioned our assumed superiority

A similar calculation factors into Blade Runner 2049, another story in which humans invent sentient beings and are shocked to discover that sentient beings don’t enjoy being slaves. This one does not threaten humankind with extinction, or at least not immediate extinction. What is under fire is our assumption that what’s human is more “real,” and therefore better, than what is synthetic.

Early on, K, a replicant, muses that something born might have a soul. K was made, not born; therefore, he does not. He’s just a machine who knows his place. He might not be happy, exactly, but he’s accepted his lot in life, if only because it’s never occurred to him not to.

During the course of a job, however, K starts to suspect he may have been born, not made. As soon as he does, he starts to acte like someone born, not made. He lies to his employer, fights for his right to exist, reaches out to the man he thinks is his father, and starts to make his own decisions about what’s right.

By the time K realizes that his suspicion was wrong, that he’s not actually special, there’s no turning back. He’s already become something greater than he was. The question of whether K has a soul – i.e., whether he’s “real” – has morphed into one of what “real” even means, and whether it matters in the first place.

Which leaves our species in a tight spot. If humans are the no longer the only ones who are “real,” we can no longer claim an inherent superiority over our creations.

Blade Runner 2049‘s contribution to this trend isn’t to attack us (though we do not come out looking pretty in this), but to quietly de-center us. It asks what happens when we’re no longer the only ones who matter. Humans and replicants do not go to battle in Blade Runner 2049. But if they did, it’d be difficult to argue that we deserve to come out on top.

Wonder Woman asked what we truly deserve

So if the human race has so thoroughly failed to justify our own survival, why do we bother with anything at all? Why try to save ourselves, or help each other, or work toward a better world for our children? Wonder Woman has an answer – and it’s not based on our value as a species.

For all the talk of how inspiring it is, Wonder Woman is not exactly flattering to our kind. Throughout the movie, characters tell Diana that humans don’t “deserve” her. And throughout the movie, we keep proving them right.

She first encounters us through Steve Trevor, who tells her about the horrors of World War I. She’s so appalled by what she hears – men slaughtering each other by the millions! – that she assumes Ares must be to blame, and sets out to destroy him in order to restore the peace.

She’s wrong about all of it. Late in the movie, after what she thinks is a moment of triumph, she’s forced to learn what we already knew: Yes, humans really are that bad. The war really is our fault. Killing Ares was never going to end it all, because the blame always lay with mankind. And we most certainly do not deserve to be saved from a hell of our own making by a pure-hearted goddess.

But, as Diana says, “It’s not about deserve. It’s about what you believe.”

Wonder Woman is clear-eyed about the ways that we are bad, but it celebrates the ways we are good. We make ice cream and sing songs and sometimes heroically sacrifice ourselves. Maybe that makes us worth saving and maybe it doesn’t, but the point is that it doesn’t really matter. Diana keeps fighting for us because she believes in love. That’s the example she sets for us. That’s all we can do, too.