What in the world do you get the matriarch that rules the Kardashian family and subsequently, many of our lives?

Somehow Jennifer Lawrence knew exactly what to get Kris Jenner, the mother who has it all. The two, who are apparently best friends, exchanged Christmas gifts and well, Lawrence got Jenner something she definitely doesn’t already have.

“My BFF Jennifer Lawrence asked me what i wanted for Christmas and of course I said a Porsche, DUH. My girl didn’t disappoint,” Jenner wrote on Instagram. “Thank you Jen I love you!!!

That’s right—Lawrence one-upped everyone and got the multi-millionaire the battery-powered toy car of her dreams. Try to beat that one, Kim.

Wait, you didn’t think J Law would actually buy her a full-size Porsche, did you?