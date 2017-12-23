1

The meat from the skin-off breast was similarly succulent. I had originally planned to throw a couple of tablespoons of fat in the bag with it, but had forgotten, and I can’t say that it was missed. I did decide to give it a quick sear in the grease the skin-on breast had left behind in the pan, which gave it a very delicate, slightly caramelized crust of seasoning and sugar. I drizzled on a sauce made of Hoisin, honey, and lemon and lime juices, and served it (to me!) with that wonderfully crispy goose cracklin’. It was very pleasing.

If you’re worried about losing all that precious goose grease, don’t be. After pouring the liquid contents of the sous-vide bags into a soup container, the grease separated out quite readily. I even sous vided a bag of fat and skin scraps for solely for the purpose of gettin’ that grease, a move that is being hailed as “really quite clever.”

So it seems pretty clear that goose will sous vide, but how exactly you choose to do that is up to you. Going lower and slower with the legs will give you a more melty meat, but the 12-hour, 170-degree legs are only slightly less spectacular. As for the breasts, it’s simply a matter of choosing how you like your skin. I enjoyed both, though there is something uniquely delightful about a goose chicharron. With sous-vide goose, there is no wrong answer, only delicious, delicious results.

