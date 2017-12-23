Carrie Fisher did more than reprise her role as General Leia Organa in the newest installment of the Star Wars franchise.

Before her death at age 60 last year, she brought her own wit and humor with her into The Last Jedi — and director Rian Johnson was all about it. He included some one-liners that have that characteristic Fisher bite, which she wrote herself.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Johnson credited Fisher with at least two quippy lines. The first was a line about her new hairstyle she makes to Mark Hamill’s character, Luke Skywalker.

“That was her,” Johnson said. “That was a Carrie Fisher line. Of course it was.”

The second was a scene with actress Laura Dern, who plays Vice Admiral Holdo. Fisher tells her, “You go, I’ve said it enough,” as the two trip over each other’s words when saying the iconic line, “May the Force be with you” at the same time.

Johnson also talked about the process of working with Fisher. “After an hour, I would have filled up pages and pages writing down the notes and one-liners that she would pitch,” he said. “And so we tried to work them in whenever we could.”

The zingers carry a bit more emotional gravity considering Fisher died almost a year ago following a heart attack. The film also plays tribute to the late actress, finishing with the note, “In loving memory of our princess, Carrie Fisher.”