Last-minute Christmas present?
WOW Air is offering a great, last-minute Christmas sale on end-of-the-year flights.

Until 7 p.m. ET Saturday, travelers can book roundtrip flights to 38 destinations for 50 percent off. The Icelandic airline flies all over Europe (and Canada) from many American cities, including Boston, New York, Chicago, Cleveland, and San Francisco.

The promo code to snag in the next few hours is WOWXMAS.

The discounted flights can be used as soon as next week. Or for the long-term planners out there, you can book trips through May 15.

It’s not called Super Saturday, the second busiest shopping day of the year, for nothing. USA Today also found other shopping deals offered today, the last full shopping day before Christmas.

The clock is ticking.

