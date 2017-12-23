es

Magazine specializing in business, "Forbes", compiled a list of the 25 best athletes in the world Payments, Which highlights various sports such as golf, basketball and boxing. Michael Jordan ranks first, with a wide lead over the rest.

To calculate earnings of each American brand included salaries, bonuses, prize money, licensing, appearances and investments. Estimates were taken up on June 2017.

1. Michael Jordan: 1.85 billion

The historic NBA player He earned 93.8 million dollars with the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards over his 15 seasons. However, once after his retirement, he continued to receive money from their sponsors, which was harvested since 1984, the year he turned professional.

Gatorade, Hanes, Oakley, among others, contribute to its earnings, but the sponsor is most profitable Nike, which he started offering contract USD 2.5 million, plus royalties, and now provides about 140 million a year.

Anyway, the investment generated more revenue he was buying the Charlotte Bobcats in 2010 by USD 175 millionToday under the name "Hornets" franchise worth USD 780 million.

2. Tiger Woods: 1.7 billion

The American golfer used the same formula of success that the basketball. In addition to the gains that left his 18 appearances on the PGA Tours where he collected nearly 600 million, Was the face of various companies like EA Sports, Nike and American Express, which increased its assets. After the media scandals, wealth fell, however It is among the highest within the sport.

3. Arnold Palmer 1.4 billion

The American, who died in September 2016, raised an "empire" more than 400 clothing stores with their name in Asia. Far from stopping, the brand will try to enter new countries such as Thailand and Vietnam. The partnership with Mark McCormack, founder of IMG, was his best move.

4. Jack Nicklaus: 1.2 billion

Former golfer, a native of Ohio, he continued his passion doomed once retired from the sport. With his company known as "The Golden Bear" designed manuals and fields. His name came to more than 41 countries. As if that were not enough, Nicklaus also appears in real estate, wine, ice cream, cups, golf academies, lemonades and others.

5. Michael Schumacher: A billion dollars

The seven-time world champion Formula 1 It remains in the list of best ateltas paid since 1990, despite suffering a delicate health situation, resulting from an accident in the Alps in 2013 while practicing skiing.

6. Phil Mickelson: $ 815 million

Golfer 47, in addition to raising 84 million dollars in prize money during his careerIt was the face of brands such as Amgen, Exxon Mobil, Rolex and Greenbrier, among others. Moreover, its partnerships with Interpid Financial Partners and Workday significantly increased their profits. His designs golf courses, such as the Whisper Rock, Scottsdale, Arizona, completed his fortune.

7. Kobe Bryant: 800 million

The recently retired basketball player He had the highest salary during his last six seasons. In addition, the native of Philadelphia, took his retirement to devote to the business world, Kobe INC launched in 2014. On the other hand "Black Mamba" decided to create his own investment fund, with funding of USD 100 million dedicated to technology companies and media, by the entrepreneur Jeff Stibel.

7. David Beckham: 800 million

Former England footballer is known worldwide for being linked to business and the world of sponsors with his wife, however, one of the most lucrative agreements of former Real Madrid was the one who had to "Diageo" a world leader referred to alcoholic beverages. This company launched the reconcido Haig Scotch Whiskey Club. His contribution to Global Brands Goup was also a big business.

Finally, the new investment of "Spice Boy" was purchased orna franchise in the MLS for a fee of 25 million, something that will surely be profitable in the future.

9. Floyd Mayweather: $ 785 million

It is clear in advance that his outrageous sum the big bucks he got his famous fight with Conor McGregor, as it took place in August was not taken into account. Its investments in the nightlife, as the club "Girls Colection" are its biggest source of income after retirement. If the check received after the bout with Irish would be considered, the former boxer would amount to sixth on this list with about one billion dollars.

10. Shaq; 735 million

In addition to the wealth gained over his 20 seasons in the NBA, former basketball player 45 years recently sold part of its business shoes inexpensive Authentic Brands Group Company. The "Shaq Shoes" reached more than 120 million pairs sold so far.

From Lebron James, in 11th place with earnings of 730 million dollars to former tennis player Andre Agassi, on step number 25 with USD 470 million They occupied the list who designed "Forbes". In the middle you can find the two best players in the world: Cristiano RonaldoWith its 93 million annually totals 725 million, while Lionel Messi, which is from 13 years in Barcelona, ​​he gathered 600 million.

The list also appear related to other sports such as Roger Federer (675 million), Manny Pacquiao (510 million) and NFL player Peyton Manning (480 millones).

11. LeBron James: 730 million

12. Cristiano Ronaldo: $ 725 million

13. Greg Norman: $ 705 million

14. Mike Tyson: 700 million

15. Roger Federer: 675 million

16. Lionel Messi: $ 600 million

17. Alex Rodriguez: $ 575 million

18. Jeff Gordon: 525 million dollars

19. Oscar De La Hoya: $ 520 million

20. Manny Pacquiao: 510 million

21. Derek Jeter: $ 490 million

22. Peyton Manning: $ 480 million

22. Kevin Garnett: $ 480 million

24. Evander Holyfield: 475 million

25. Andre Agassi: $ 470 million

