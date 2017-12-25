Crest 3D White Whitestrips, 20 Treatments + Two 1 Hour Express Whitening Strips | $39 | Amazon | Clip the $5 copuon

Let’s all assume you already upgraded your toothbrush, so what’s the next step to whiter teeth? Well, judging by the thousands of Whitestrips have readers have purchased over the years, I might start there. These are the Professional Effects strips which means they’re a little stronger than the typical whitening strips, claiming to remove 14 years of stains (for comparison, the Glamorous White strips only claim to remove 10 years).

This 20-pack box is almost always sells for $44 (save for a one-day Black Friday deal that brought it down to $30), but a $5 coupon on the page means you can get it for $39. And on top of that, you get two 1-hour express whitening strips to ramp up the whitening process.

