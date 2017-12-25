Pepper, android Softbank, is considered one of the first social robots, which can express feelings and empathize with humans. Photo: Reuters

Although, a priori, one of the differences between robots and humans is that the former should be developed to avoid mistakes, the study “To Err Is Robot: How Humans Assess and Act toward an Erroneous Social Robot”Recently published in the specializing Frontiers in Robotics and AI reveals that people react better automatons wrongCompared to those who perform perfectly.

Para llegar a esta conclusión, el equipo de investigación programó un comportamiento equivocado en un robot y luego se grabó su interacción con personas de entre 16 y 76 años. Para comparar los resultados, se realizó la misma actividad con un modelo que funcionaba a la perfección. Luego se midió cuánto gustaban ambos, su antropomorfismo y su inteligencia. Tras analizar los videos y entrevistar a los participantes, los científicos descubrieron que los humanos respondieron al error con señales sociales como cambios en la mirada y risas. Además, determinaron que el primer androide no era percibido como “menos inteligente” que el otro, e incluso gustaba más que el perfecto.

Implications for the development of new robots

The author of the research, Nicole Mirnig, Doctoral candidate at the Center for Human-Computer Interaction, the University of SalzburgIn Austria, he told the international press that given this finding, household-oriented or public attention robots should be able to understand when you're on error to act accordingly. In addition, he argued that it is important to fully understand these instances of interaction to refine the communication quality human beings and androids.

“Los resultados de este estudio pueden analizarse en dos planos: si el autómata realiza una tarea importante como ayudar en las tareas domésticas, sus equivocaciones no serán bien vistas por sus propietarios. Sin embargo, podría generar empatía si los errores son inocuos, por ejemplo, confundir el color de una corbata que se le solicita. En este sentido, lo que podría suceder es que los fabricantes programen a los robots para que cometan deslices inofensivos cada determinado periodo de tiempo o que incluso incorporen respuestas con contenido humorístico para fortalecer la relación entre ambos”, vaticina Ignacio Perrone, licenciado en Sociología y gerente de investigaciones en la consultora Frost & Sullivan.

"A mistake Android will not be welcomed by the owners, but it could generate empathy if errors are harmless, like mistaking the color of a tie is requested"

Ignacio Perrone, Frost & Sullivan

Santiago Koval, a professor and researcher at the Institute of Social Sciences UADE Foundation and author of "The posthuman condition" coincides with Perrone regarding the need to classify the different types of errors, and put the magnifying glass on study characteristics .

“Este tipo de experimentos mide únicamente nuestra respuesta emocional ante errores que son inocuos o no fundamentales y, en este sentido, solo abarca un aspecto muy acotado de la interacción humano-computadora. Principalmente, estos resultados evidencian la tendencia que tenemos como seres humanos a tratar a los otros no-humanos como si efectivamente lo fueran, e incluso a querer imponer clasificaciones humanas a cosas que no lo son ni deben serlo. Este sesgo antropocéntrico en la interacción con criaturas u objetos no-humanos nos habla, en definitiva, de nuestra endogamia como especie, de esa pulsión que heredamos desde la antigüedad a hallar espejos de nosotros mismos en todo lo que nos rodea”.

Robot-human, a special relationship

Nao, another Android Softbank, also used as a robotic platform for customer service at the front desk of a hotel.

Many manufacturers are working to launch robots that operate within households and can help with housework, nursing and parenting, or acting as a partner with which to communicate, hence the rise of social robotics which it is the discipline that studies the link established between robots and humans with the aim that the relationship between them is as natural as possible.

In this regard, and given the possibilities offered artificial intelligence and machine learning (machine learning), gracias a los cuales los autómatas pueden ir aprendiendo a medida obtienen datos del entorno, Marcelo Fiasche, Managing Director para Argentina de Oracle, vaticina que, en caso de que los resultados de otras investigaciones como la mencionada sean concluyentes, en el mercado podría haber robots para distintos tipos de consumidores, incluyendo algunos especialmente programadores para que se equivoquen esporádicamente. “A los más jóvenes quizás le guste que éste cometa errores inocuos, mientras que los mayores querrán que no cometa ningún tipo de equivocación. Personalmente prefiero uno que sea perfecto”, opina el ejecutivo.

"If they could be programmed to make mistakes, they must necessarily have second-order protocols that limit the frequency, level and type of errors that are capable of committing"

Santiago Koval, administrativa de la uadent

But of course, its availability in the market would not be so simple: "If they could be programmed to make mistakes, must necessarily have protocols second order (metadiscursive) to limit the frequency, level and type of errors that are capable of committing . This is likely to generate classification problems or enforcement, even more if the robots are equipped with a degree of autonomy "reflects Koval.

For this reason, it believes it would better achieve the much desired empathy providing them with emotional reactions that include a variety of behaviors to varying social situations: "If I had to choose, I prefer to bond with a robot that recognizes and understands that he has done wrong and learning from this to correct his behavior, with a robot that is capable of being wrong because it has been programmed, but that does not recognize or understand the nature or significance of the mistake he has made, "he says.

For now, Perrone and Fiasche coincide in indicating that people experience mixed feelings when interacting today with these humanoids: "On the one hand there is apprehension machines for certain apocalyptic visions you see in the movies up fear it can us out of our jobs. However, little by little we are getting used to their presence, and in this sense one of the qualities we value most is that just should not be wrong, "they conclude.