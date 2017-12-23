Andrew Creighton, President of VICE Media Group and Shane Smith, Founder of VICE speak during the Vice.com Launch Party at Skylight One Hanson on Sept. 15, 2011 in New York City.
Andrew Creighton, President of VICE Media Group and Shane Smith, Founder of VICE speak during the Vice.com Launch Party at Skylight One Hanson on Sept. 15, 2011 in New York City.
Image: Getty Images

Vice Media may be hailed as millennial digital-media darling covering edgy, hip topics, but its workplace culture is out-dated and rotten, according to a damning New York Times investigation published Saturday.

The investigation uncovered four settlements for alleged sexual harassment and defamation against the Brooklyn-based media company’s employees — including its president, Andrew Creighton.

The allegations include unwanted sexual advances, forced kissing and groping from the former head of Vice News, and a retaliatory firing after a woman rejected a relationship with Vice’s president Creighton.

A settlement in 2016 was reached for $135,000 with Creighton.

Another settlement for defamation came in 2003 for $25,000 when a former employee had an article include fabricated material about having sex with her interview subject, a rapper.

The New York Times spoke with 100 former and current Vice employees for the story, and beyond the settlement cases, found more than 24 other women in their 20s and 30s who said they’d experienced or seen inappropriate sexual behavior at Vice. Many broke confidentiality agreements to speak about their experiences.

“We have failed as a company to create a safe and inclusive workplace where everyone, especially women, can feel respected and thrive.”

Three employees were fired in late November following a Daily Beast article about pervasive sexual misconduct.

A note to employees from co-founders Suroosh Alvi and Shane Smith, went out early Saturday. In it the founders admit, “We have failed as a company to create a safe and inclusive workplace where everyone, especially women, can feel respected and thrive.” They addressed the company’s “‘boy’s club’ culture that fostered inappropriate behavior that permeated throughout the company.”

The founders also listed steps the company is taking to improve its workplace culture and salvage its failure support current and former employees. Some of those steps include building out an advisory board with big names like feminist activist Gloria Steinem and former Vice Media COO Alyssa Mastromonaco, attempting gender pay parity by the end of 2018, and expanding parental leave policies.

Emily Steel’s Times investigation into sexual harassment at the company was anticipated for weeks and finally dropped only a few months after the Times’ eye-opening and culture-shifting report about predatory producer Harvey Weinstein.

Only moments after the Vice story was released online, comments flooded in about the allegations and company culture and structure.

window._msla=window.loadScriptAsync||function(src,id){if(document.getElementById(id))return;var js=document.createElement(‘script’);js.id=id;js.src=src;document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[0].parentNode.insertBefore(js,fjs);}; _msla(“https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js”,”twitter_jssdk”);

en

قالب وردپرس

SHARE

We are working on a system to improve the quality of the website and reward active users by checking articles, news and quality, Thank you for improving Business Monkey News!

If the item is wrong, this mistranslated or missing information, you can edit it, notify a comment (we will correct) or you can View the original article here: (Article in the original language)

The changes will be updated in 2 hours.

edit Story