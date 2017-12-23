Andrew Creighton, President of VICE Media Group and Shane Smith, Founder of VICE speak during the Vice.com Launch Party at Skylight One Hanson on Sept. 15, 2011 in New York City.

Vice Media may be hailed as millennial digital-media darling covering edgy, hip topics, but its workplace culture is out-dated and rotten, according to a damning New York Times investigation published Saturday.

The investigation uncovered four settlements for alleged sexual harassment and defamation against the Brooklyn-based media company’s employees — including its president, Andrew Creighton.

The allegations include unwanted sexual advances, forced kissing and groping from the former head of Vice News, and a retaliatory firing after a woman rejected a relationship with Vice’s president Creighton.

A settlement in 2016 was reached for $135,000 with Creighton.

Another settlement for defamation came in 2003 for $25,000 when a former employee had an article include fabricated material about having sex with her interview subject, a rapper.

The New York Times spoke with 100 former and current Vice employees for the story, and beyond the settlement cases, found more than 24 other women in their 20s and 30s who said they’d experienced or seen inappropriate sexual behavior at Vice. Many broke confidentiality agreements to speak about their experiences.

“We have failed as a company to create a safe and inclusive workplace where everyone, especially women, can feel respected and thrive.”

Three employees were fired in late November following a Daily Beast article about pervasive sexual misconduct.

A note to employees from co-founders Suroosh Alvi and Shane Smith, went out early Saturday. In it the founders admit, “We have failed as a company to create a safe and inclusive workplace where everyone, especially women, can feel respected and thrive.” They addressed the company’s “‘boy’s club’ culture that fostered inappropriate behavior that permeated throughout the company.”

The founders also listed steps the company is taking to improve its workplace culture and salvage its failure support current and former employees. Some of those steps include building out an advisory board with big names like feminist activist Gloria Steinem and former Vice Media COO Alyssa Mastromonaco, attempting gender pay parity by the end of 2018, and expanding parental leave policies.

Emily Steel’s Times investigation into sexual harassment at the company was anticipated for weeks and finally dropped only a few months after the Times’ eye-opening and culture-shifting report about predatory producer Harvey Weinstein.

Only moments after the Vice story was released online, comments flooded in about the allegations and company culture and structure.

Couple numbers from @emilysteel‘s devastating @vice investigation:

24+ women who experienced or witnessed sexual misconduct

$24,000- $135,000 for a woman’s silence

$6 billion company valuationhttps://t.co/yejoLG0CT7 — jodikantor (@jodikantor) December 23, 2017

FINALLY!!! I interned at Vice at 18. My editors constantly talked about their STDs but how they were safe to have sex with because they were under control. Editors hit on another intern I knew…she quit and left journalism. And it gets worse… 1/2 https://t.co/oAOtkC78S4 — Stephanie Foo (@imontheradio) December 23, 2017

What kind of HR leader would let so many complaints go unpunished at Vice? https://t.co/kP3cpIc4pn pic.twitter.com/sowN8TQS49 — Reyhan Harmanci (@harmancipants) December 23, 2017

There’s so much gross stuff in the Vice article it’s almost easy to miss that a Vice editor changed a freelancer’s article to say she had sex with a famous rapper and then MADE THAT THE HEADLINEhttps://t.co/ePb6yXrN67 pic.twitter.com/TsL4Jl1GI6 — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) December 23, 2017

The Times’s big Vice story is here, and it’s devastating. https://t.co/TqjOlTnXXp — Benjamin Freed (@brfreed) December 23, 2017

Shocking stories from inside Vice. In some ways not surprising given culture from top at Vice but still shocking https://t.co/gybCyz6JMc — Peter Geoghegan (@PeterKGeoghegan) December 23, 2017

Feeling grossed out by the sexist workplace cultures at VICE and WNYC after reading @nytimes‘s carefully reported pieces today. Let’s hope they clean up their acts. — Gabby Stern (@gabbystern) December 23, 2017

