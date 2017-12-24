A protest to demand the release of political prisoners in Venezuela. Photo: File

Between 13 and 20 Venezuelan political prisoners They will be released in the coming hours after appearing before the National Constituent Assembly (ANC), revolutionary body that decided his forgiveness by request its Commission for Truth, Justice, Peace and the public peace. Delcy Rodriguez, former foreign minister and president of the ANC, said that is a first run for a total of 80 beneficiaries. According to the prosecutor revolutionary Tarek William Saab in principle they are 69 political prisoners to obtain injunctive relief from house arrest.

They are among the first released the tuitero Juan Miguel de Sousa and Alejandro Zerpa, who was accused of financing an alleged conspiracy.

La decisión bolivariana forma parte de los avances en la mesa negociadora de Santo Domingo, donde gobierno y oposición se reunieron la semana pasada ante cancilleres del continente. Uno de los delegados opositores, el diputado Luis Florido, anunció hace días que se estaba conformando una lista con 100, de los casi 300 presos políticos existentes, que abandonarían las mazmorras revolucionarias gracias a los preacuerdos alcanzados.

“La presencia de ustedes acá forma parte del compromiso de que no se vuelvan a suscitar hechos que afecten la tranquilidad o la paz. Un compromiso voluntario a través de medidas cautelares, que son medidas judiciales que deben respetarse, que deben cumplirse para evitar justamente que puedan suscitarse nuevamente hechos de violencia”, pormenorizó Rodríguez ante los presos, que estarían obligados a aceptar estas condiciones para quedar en libertad provisional. Previamente serían sometidos a evaluación médica en sus respectivas prisiones antes de regresar a sus hogares.

En este primer grupo de liberados se encuentran varios dirigentes destacados de la Unidad Democrática, como Alfredo Ramos, antiguo alcalde de Barquisimeto detenido hace seis meses por permitir protestas en su municipio. También está el experto electoral Roberto Picón, capturado por el Servicio Bolivariano de Inteligencia (Sebin) y al que se considera pieza clave en la infraestructura electoral de la Unidad Democrática.

Ambos fueron arrestados durante la rebelión popular contra el gobierno de Nicolás Maduro de este año. En cambio, Andrea González, ha permanecido en prisión más de tres años acusada por un “serial killer” de participar en un plan para matar a la hija de Diosdado Cabello, jefe militar de la revolución. Tanto esta joven como el exalcalde Ramos fueron galardonados con el Premio Sajarov de derechos humanos 2017, que otorga el Parlamento Europeo.

Gonzalez's boyfriend, Danny Abreu, is also on the list of beneficiaries and the brothers Francisco Jose and Alejandro Sanchez, youth leaders Primero Justicia. Many of these prisoners was transferred to the headquarters of the Foreign Ministry and seated to hear the harangue Rodriguez, as if it were part of its ideological reform.

"The Constituent imposes humiliation as a new measure of compliance penalty," complained Rocío San Miguel, president of the NGO Social Watch.

"All Delcy Rodríguez was able to leave full record that is a dictatorship that has political prisoners who treat them as hostages and prisoners of war. And there will be no freedom for anyone until we get democracy ", he criticized the deputy Jose Ignacio Guédez, party colleague of Alfredo Ramos.

Guarantors of the negotiating process in the Dominican Republic reacted with optimism after the Bolivarian decision. "This important step strengthens expectations of an agreement of democratic coexistence and peace," said Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, former head of the Spanish government. For the Dominican chancellor, these releases strengthen the dialogue.