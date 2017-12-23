Aussie born in Australia in 1985. Photo: File

Veterinarians Brookfield Zoo in Illinois, applied in the last hours euthanize Aussie, the male polar bear longest captivity in the United States who, at 32, "was experiencing a number of degenerative diseases."

Aussie, who was born in Australia in 1985 and a year later arrived in Brookfield, suffered from degenerative arthritis in the legs associated with age, disease was controlled with painkillers for years.

However, the bear had in recent weeks "gradual decline in their condition and a decrease in drug response."

Vice president of clinical medicine at the Chicago Zoological Society, which manages Brookfield Zoo, Dr. Michael Adkerson said in a statement that "the difficult decision was made based on the discomfort that the animal had been presenting".

"Our main focus is always the welfare of animals. Aussie has been part of our family for over 30 years and today is a difficult day for our team. However, it was the best because comfort was actually falling, "said Adkerson.

Aussie, whose name derives from "Australian" because it was the first polar bear to reach the United States from that country, had five offspring, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. His fingerprints were also protagonists of conservation campaigns tree planting to protect the habitat of all its species.

DPA