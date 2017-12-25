Since Friday, the Tunisian could embark. On Sunday, Emirates raised issues of "security." Of Tunisian NGOs denounce a "discriminatory decision".

The world | 24.12.2017 at 22:27

" Security measures "According Dubai, "Discriminatory decision" according Tunis. After several days of imbroglio, the Tunisia announced Sunday, December 24, to have suspended flights of Emirates airline between Dubai and Tunis. In a statement, the Ministry of transport Tunisia says it will be so "Until that [Emirates] is capable of find adequate solution for operate its flights in accordance with law and international agreements ".

The airline Emirates operates one round trip per day between the two countries, but since Friday, Tunisian, whatever their age, have been temporarily prevented from boarding flights to the United Arab Emirates without explanation their is provided. The men had been invited to embark.

The relations between the UAE and Tunisia have deteriorated after the 2011 revolution, and in particular the transition to power Islamist party Ennahda (late 2011-early 2014), which has close relations with the Qatar. A diplomatic crisis opposes Doha for six months in the UAE and theSaudi Arabia.

Security measures

The UAE Ambassador in Tunisia referred to a decision 'Temporary', Ensuring that it was "Lifting"And the Tunisians were finally able to fly. But other cases, like that of a young woman in Beirut Saturday were recorded.

On Sunday, the UAE discussed issues " security ". "We had been in contact with (our) brothers in Tunisia on a safety information that required specific and temporary measures"Said on Twitter Minister of State for foreign Affairs Emirates Anwar Gargash.

Four Tunisian NGOs, including the Tunisian League defense Human Rights (LTDH) and the Tunisian Association of Democratic Women (TANF), denounced a "Discriminatory decision" who "Violates the dignity and rights of women". It is also a violation of "The sovereignty of the Tunisian state", Have they continued, calling on the Tunisian authorities to show "Farms".