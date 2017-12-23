At least 133 people have died in Philippines due to the tropical storm that hit Also south of the country, including the island of Mindanao, according to the latest report communicated by the authorities. The storm caused flooding and landslides has land that devastated a village, police stated.

"We're still trying to confirm that indeed a locality has been almost entirely buried by mud due to heavy rains," said Ryan Cabus, a senior municipality of Tubod.

Having struck Mindanao on Friday, Tembin continued to move westward through the Sulu Sea with winds up to 95 km per hour. Tropical storm heads towards the island of Palawan, where they could reach the end of the day on Saturday, the Philippine weather bureau said.

They are recorded each year in the Philippines nearly twenty typhoons. Less than a week ago, Tropical Storm Kai-Tak left 54 ​​dead and 24 missing in the central Philippines.