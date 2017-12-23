The rapper has not been present during pregnancy of his girlfriend ...

Kylie Jenner is not doing well, starting with the principle that not even want to show your pregnancy. In addition, neither would Christmas with her boyfriend, Travis Scott. Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, He would have decided not to let his brother get away with it and would have sent the cavalry to convince him to participate in the holidays this year.

By cavalry, we refer to Kanye West. The husband of the Empress of beauty is one of the idols of the rapper, It is a source of inspiration for his career.

Kim is why Kanye wants to exploit to raise the spirits of Kylie, who has not had enough support from her boyfriend in the fourth quarter.

According to various media, Kim would have already given orders:

"Its mission is to talk to Travis and convince him to spend Christmas in Los Angeles with Kylie. She will not stand idly by and allow this kind will ruin Christmas for her sister. Kanye is not happy with being forced, but decided to do it for the good of all. "

Both Kylie and all the rest of the Kardashian clan members are in deep disappointment with Travis, who promised to spend much more time with her while expecting their first child.

