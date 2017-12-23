(ANSA) – MADRID, 22, DIC – Un incidente ferroviario nella stazione di Alcala de Henares vicino a Madrid ha provocato 45 feriti, due dei quali gravi. Lo hanno reso noto i servizi di emergenza spagnoli. Il treno locale, che si muoveva a velocità ridotta, non si è fermato ed ha urtato una barriera al termine di un binario. Le cause dell’incidente per ora non sono note.

We are working on a system to improve the quality of the website and reward active users by checking articles, news and quality, Thank you for improving Business Monkey News!

If the item is wrong, this mistranslated or missing information, you can edit it, notify a comment (we will correct) or you can View the original article here: (Article in the original language)

The changes will be updated in 2 hours.