This week we have four newcomers in our chart.

Justice League is the most downloaded movie.

The data for our weekly download chart is estimated by TorrentFreak, and is for informational and educational reference only. All the movies in the list are Web-DL/Webrip/HDRip/BDrip/DVDrip unless stated otherwise.

This week’s most downloaded movies are:
1 (…) Justice League 7.1 / trailer
2 (…) It 7.6 / trailer
3 (1) Kingsman: The Golden Circle 7.2 / trailer
4 (…) Bright 6.7 / trailer
5 (2) Dunkirk 8.3 / trailer
6 (3) The Mountain Between Us 6.3 / trailer
7 (…) Blade Runner 2049 (Russian audio WebRip) 8.9 / trailer
8 (8) Coco (HDTS) 8.9 / trailer
9 (5) Flatliners 5.0 / trailer
10 (4) The Foreigner 7.2 / trailer
