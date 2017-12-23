In addition, Korolev recalled that Russian military sailors made trips around the world between 2014 and 2016 for the first time in a long time.

"The percentage of contemporary means of navigation and oceanography has doubled. 11 islands, nine corporals, 6 narrow five bays have been it discovered in recent years, "he said.

During the various expeditions in recent years, Russian researchers have discovered 11 islands in different oceans, said Vladimir Korolev, supreme commander of the Russian Navy, during a press conference.

