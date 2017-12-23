This Famous Airline Just Served a Cockroach in a First Class Meal

Absurdly Drivenlooks at the world of business with a skeptical eye and a firmly rooted tongue in cheek.

So there you are seated in your comfortable surroundings.

You’re an important customer, waited upon with assiduous care.

These fancy first class lounges aren’t for the riff-raff, after all.

Why, Qantas just forbade The Human League’s Joanne Catherall from even stepping into its First Class lounge because she was wearing UGG boots.

Yet here was journalist Harinder Baweja looking down at her plate in the Air India lounge at Delhi airport and she espied an unsavory ingredient.

Dear @airindiain cockroaches on food plates at your Delhi Lounge for biz and first class passengers. Disgusting pic.twitter.com/LEy9GtrgTY — Harinder Baweja (@shammybaweja) December 20, 2017

Look, I know about snakes on planes.

Why, scorpions have been known to fly United. And, no, they didn’t get dragged down the aisle by robust law enforcement types.

You might imagine, though, that seeing a cockroach strolling across your plate in a First Class lounge shows a potential lack of, well, basic hygiene.

It seems that Air India realized this wasn’t the best of looks.

It replied to Baweja in troubled tones.

Ma’am we have alerted the agency managing lounge at T3. Necessary corrective measures are being taken immediately. We deeply apologise for this incident. — Air India (@airindiain) December 20, 2017

I wonder what those corrective measures might have been.

Was the cockroach arrested and placed in solitary confinement? Was it placed on probation and told not to do it again?

Or might some catering manager have received a crushing tongue-lashing?

In some senses, though, it was all too late.

Baweja had posted to Twitter, after all.

So fellow members of humankind explained to her that she wasn’t alone.

@airindiain had a cockroach in flight from DXB to DEL (ai996) on 19th Dec, unfortunately couldnt click a picture as it ran off. — Jalaj Bhayana (@JalajBhayana) December 20, 2017

Oh, perhaps we shouldn’t be so concerned.

I was watching an episode of Bravo TV’s Last Chance Kitchen last night and the fine chefs competing had to cook tarantula.

Perhaps the real problem with the cockroach on the plate was that it was a little too raw.