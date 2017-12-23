In the image, the Saudi Prince Al Walid bin Talal, the richest man in Saudi Arabia and the investment fund Kingdom Holding Company (KHC) owner. EFE / File

New York, Dec. 22 (EFE) .- The Saudi authorities have demanded a payment of at least 6,000 million dollars to release Prince Al Walid bin Talal, the richest man in the country and was arrested last month, The Wall Street Journal today.

Bin Talal, owner of the investment fund Kingdom Holding Company (KHC), was arrested last November as part of a comprehensive operation against corruption that led to the arrest of 320 people, including members of the Saudi royal family.

The Journal says that many of those arrested have been released after reaching agreements with the authorities, who, according to sources of the newspaper unidentified, are asking for at least 6,000 million dollars to release the Saudi prince.

The businessman, 62, has an estimated 18,700 million dollars, according to the Journal fortune.

The newspaper argues that the Saudi prince believed to deliver that amount of money in exchange for their release would mean an admission of guilt.

Sources say Bin Talal, instead of delivering that amount is negotiating with the government the possibility to cede a significant portion of KHC, which has a market value of 8,700 million dollars.

If you reach an agreement in that sense, the Saudi prince would require to stay ahead of the corporation, according to the Journal.

official sources told the newspaper that Al Walid bin Talal is accused of money laundering, bribery and extortion, although no details of these charges and his lawyers have not received the indictment specifications known.