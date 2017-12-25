These 7 features show why you should use Google Photos to store and manage all your photos and videos (GOOG)

Google Photos is Google’s photo management service that works both as a gallery app on smartphones, tablets, and the web, as well as a good piece of software that uses the company’s artificial intelligence to make cool stuff with your photos and videos.

The app’s interface is divided into four tabs: Assistant, Photos, Albums, and Sharing.

On the Assistant tab, you’ll find that Google’s digital helper automatically fills your feed with pictures to “rediscover” from the same day in past years and offers slick animations and videos generated out of similar shots you have taken.

“Photos” is the tab where all of your pictures are stored, while “Albums” keeps things organised in both automatically sorted as well as personalised albums. “Sharing” keeps track of all the albums you have shared with others, and allows you to edit them (if you have permission) at any time.

Automatic actions are a big part of Photos; there are, however, a few cool things that you can do with Google Photos yourself can enhance the usefulness of the product.

Here are seven of them: