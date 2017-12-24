es

The Monaco Yacht Club is one of the most exclusive private clubs in the city-state, founded by none other than the late Ranier III, Prince of Monaco and Grace Kelly's husband. Enter requires two sponsors, the approval of the president of the club, Prince Albert II, and a fee that the club declined to disclose. Each year, when the Monaco Yacht Club Show is deployed around the city, with Russian oligarchs, Chinese industry titans, captains, crew and media. Throughout the year is the place where members of the royal family feel more comfortable.

But for those who do not have a golden key entrance, there is still a way to go. Well, at least in the building Glassy club designed by Foster + Partners. How? Through the Wine Palace.

This temple has on its shelves 3,200 bottles of wine, champagne and fresh spirits. Naturally, the focus is French, with some productions of Bordeaux like Château Smith Haut Lafitte and Château Cheval Blanc. Prices start at US $ 12 per bottle, although the average price is $ 47, despite the location of this restaurant. The food menu meets all requirements with a wide tray of cheeses, foie gras, smoked fish and, in summer, a selection of tomatoes and fresh mozzarella.

Reserve a table on the terrace and get ready to watch people. Wine Palace Although not an official part of the Yacht Club, you never know who can be found wandering on his yacht.

Of course, the port is not the only place to be. For other places, we ask the locals best advice.

Maya Bay

It is a well-known Japanese-Thai place on the ground floor of a very complex standard apartments. Its exterior contrasts with the modernity of the restaurant. Reservations are essential, especially if you want to sit outside. There is an interior room with a dozen tables and chandeliers hanging from the ceiling dark red, plus a wooden pavilion in the tranquil garden of the back.

Local tip: Sara Gianola of Heesen, Dutch superyacht builder, says the best way to experience "the quality of the food, especially raw ingredients" is a tasting menu. The lunch menu less than 20 Euros fixed price makes it especially popular among locals.

Sass Café

Sass Café, Mediterranean-inspired, is an excellent choice for dinner. It serves dishes as delicate as the tagliolini with sea bass or sea bass ranges and Provencal style.

Local Council: late and stay late, because that is when "is transformed into a wild dance"Said Gianola. "They shall look on CEOs and billionaires dancing on the tables. This is the quintessential experience in Monaco. "

Monte-Carlo Beach Club

Côte d'Azur classical embodied in this place: imagine chairs with beautiful cushions of white and blue stripes, as well as iconic views from the terrace, especially at the end of the day, when the sun begins to set behind the mountains. Nicolas Bellavance-Lecompte, co-founder of the design fair Nomad Monaco, ensures that place makes snack times more elegant: "I like the NegroniAnd to eat, I ask the barbiguanA donut with chard and ricottaWhich is something of Monaco. "

Local tip: in the warmer months, from mid-April to mid-October, the beach club is open to outside guests, so call early to reserve your cabin. During events such as car racing and Formula One Yacht Show, "early" means at least one month in advance; for regular evenings or weekends, two weeks would be more than enough. And of course, do not forget the swimsuit.

Buddha Bar

This place, which was once the cabaret bar Monte Carlo Casino, is 154 years old. People come to eat sushi and to try the mojitos, they are still fashionable in the Riviera. If you do not want to go to a club but want to listen to music and dance a little, this is the site.

Local tip: It has a multitude of young creative technology and media, far from buttoned whole Yacht Club. This is Monaco, not Silicon Valley, so avoid hoodie and wears a tuxedo jacket or sport coat linen.

Odyssey

During the day, this restaurant Joël Robuchon designed by Karl Lagerfeld is only for hotel guests, but nights from May to October, the outdoor restaurant is open for all. It is a discreet contrast to formal Robuchon restaurants within a hotel; the fare is simpler and seasonal. There may be lobster medallions and risotto eggplant, sandwiches, grilled meats or salads with anchovies and albacore. Diners, with champagne in hand, they tend to have more than 30 years. Usually couples, families and friends attending a refined but relaxed dining.

Local Council: Reserve one of the quiet back corner tables, surrounded by greenery on both sides and ask one of the four cocktails inspired by the fragrances of Gyvenchy.

