The tragic story on which 'All the money in the world' is based

The controversial chain of events and accusations against Kevin Spacey, Which eventually led to reshoot the scenes in which this appeared in All the money in the worldThe new film Ridley ScottOnly serves to give a more dramatic touch to the thorny history in which it is based. This is none other than John Paul Getty, American billionaire, and his grandson of the same name, who was kidnapped at the age of 16 years by an Italian mafia group.

To know we must go back to the origins of the empire of John Paul Getty, which got its start in the early years of the last century, when the business his oil company Getty Oil Company comenzó a reportar las primeras grandes cifras. A partir de entonces, su fortuna únicamente fue en aumento hasta convertir a la familia Getty en una de las más pudientes de Estados Unidos, una posición que aún hoy conservan. Pero si bien el dinero entraba a espuertas, lo que no hacía era salir. La fama de tacaño persiguió a Getty durante toda su vida, algo que parece justificado si se tiene en cuenta que incluso decidió instalar un teléfono de pago en su casa para cobrar por las llamadas que se hicieran desde él.

The most exemplary case of how Getty had attached to his money is not the phone, however, but the one that occurred following the kidnapping of his grandson. It was then that he flatly refused to pay the sum demanded the kidnappers to return freedom to the young.

The kidnapping of John Paul Getty III

At age 16, John Paul Getty III, grandson of well-known businessman, had little and poor relationship with his grandfather. Despite the kinship throughout her life they had seen only a couple of occasions, partly because of the distance that separated because the young man lived in Italy with her mother. This was the family situation when one day, while he was shopping in a store at street level, the third of the Getty was Italian kidnapped by a knowledgeable group of his kinship with the oil tycoon. Reduced force by three men, was moved to a cave in the south of the country, where he would remain for the next five months.

The then teenager was already known by the media because of its controversial and bohemian lifestyle, their propensity to party and affinity for radical groups, which earned him the nickname "The Golden Hippie" (the hippie gold) alluding to the family fortune. That precedent fame was that caused that at first, the credibility obtained by the kidnappers by asking for a rescue of 17 million dollars was void by the authorities, suspecting that it was a lie by the grandson for the sole purpose of getting more money from her wealthy relative.

John Paul Getty.

As the days passed and consolidating the threat, pressure was increased on Getty, caused largely by the mother of the kidnapped girl. Payment seemed the logical solution, especially for someone with the financial capacity of the founder of the oil. Nevertheless, the principles of the employer remained intact, producing a statement that will be marked forever in the history of the family and that certainly is the most representative of his attitude:

I have fourteen grandchildren and, if I pay a penny now, then I will have fourteen grandchildren kidnapped.

With this premise on the table pass the next three months, elongating a situation that seemed far from the near end ... until tragedy is triggered. A drafting an Italian newspaper comes a wrapper with a chilling content: the right ear and a lock of hair young Getty, accompanied by the following:

This is Paul's ear. If we do not receive some money within 10 days, then will come the other ear. In other words, it will be coming into small pieces.

Avoiding the tragedy, but only temporarily

Teniendo delante una situación que se estaba volviendo más y más truculenta por momentos, la madre del joven decide actuar y comienza una campaña para recaudar fondos con los que pagar a los secuestradores, ante lo cual Getty termina por claudicar: pondrá dinero para que su nieto sea liberado. ¿Cuánto? Exactamente 2,2 millones de dólares de la cantidad total de 3 millones acordada, la cifra máxima de la cual era posible deducir impuestos. El restante tendrá que ponerlo su hijo, John Paul Getty II. Irónicamente, ante la imposibilidad de este para aportar esos 800.000 dólares, estos son prestados por el propio padre, no sin antes hacer alarde una vez más de su poco apego por la familia. El préstamo que dará lugar a la liberación del joven Paul It must be returned with a 4 percent interest and also it involves the loss of inheritance for your child.

After leaving no legacy to his son, also he disinherited his grandson not approve their marriage

John Paul Getty III is released in 1973, three years before the death of his grandfather who, indeed, left no legacy to his son. Although everything could have ended this happy outcome, which in the eyes of many it will not seem so nice, but I certainly was when considering the rest of possibilities-, life still had reserved a final twist for the young. It was not just the fact also remain without inheritance, Which did not reach pocketing anything after being removed from it after her marriage to a German photographer who did not fall into grace to his grandfather, but the events by what had happened in those five months of confinement which Truncated Getty definitely the future.

Marked by all that had happened, his passion for the feast and drink are meted thereafter with all kinds of drugs. Amid one of these excesses was in 1981 when, after ingesting a unique mixture of Valium, methadone and alcohol, He overdosed then-twentysomething left half-blind quadriplegic. The last and unhappy period Getty's life ended in 2011, after several years of intensive care with a bill amounting to $ 25,000 per week in care.