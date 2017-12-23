Updated 23/12/2017 12:56:59 THIS

MADRID, Dec 23. (Edizioni) -

Try to make a list of personalities who have taken over the leading role on the international stage leads inevitably to include the presidents of the two great powers, United States and Russia. In the case of Donald TrumpIn his first year in the White House, and in the Vladimir Putin, Which aims to go for his fourth term, merits no shortage.

In a year in which there has been a protagonist who has excelled above others, we have selected these ten people, we ordered alphabetically:

1. Bashar al Assad

Undoubtedly 2017 was a good year for the Syrian president, which ends in a much more comfortable situation it did the year before and after giving defeated by the terrorist group Islamic State in its territory, thanks to the unconditional support Russia and IranBut also to some extent Turkey.

The policy of siege employed by Al Assad against rebels first eastern Aleppo and then in other enclaves, she has borne fruit and has forced them to retreat to Idlib, where it is coming which can be one of the great battles of this war. For its part, the Syrian Kurdish forces, with US support, have also advanced, achieving his greatest victory with reconquest of Raqqa, Capital of the 'califato'.

With an opposition weakened by demilitarized zones mediation agreed with Russia, Iran and Turkey, the peace negotiations in Geneva have not made progress. The opposition continues to insist on the previous output of Al Assad for there to be a transition, but the truth is that internationally this requirement seems to have lost weight.

2. Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish President this year has strengthened his power, With the holding of a referendum by which Turkey has gone on to become a presidential republic, although the result was much tighter than he would have liked to Erdogan: just over 51.4 percent.

Moreover, Erdogan has continued to distancing the EU, While maintaining its intention to enter the block, and has starred in several crossings of accusations with some of its leaders, particularly in Germany, where acts of the referendum campaign April banned.

It has also been distanced US, Starring by against a rapprochement with Russia, and Iran, with whom co-sponsoring the creation of demilitarized zones in Syria. However, Erdogan pursues its own agenda in the neighboring country avoid creation of a Kurdish state on its border, which remains open for an operation in northern Iraq against the Syrian Kurdish militias, the YPG, which he considers a subsidiary of the Workers Party of Kurdistan (PKK).

3. Emmanuel Macron

The former Economy Minister François Hollande and almost completely unknown to most citizens a year before the presidential elections in April and May, managed to become the youngest president who has had France.

Part of its success, however, be attributed to the debacle suffered by the Socialists, whose candidate was fifth in the first round, and the scandal that was immersed conservative candidate, Francois Fillon, who was favorite. However, Macron managed to win in the first round to the far-right Marine Le Pen, who had led the struggle for months, and beat him in second with 66.1 percent of the vote.

On the international scene, he has maintained the traditional alliance that recent French presidents have stamped with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and has recently been having scored a point helped to resolve the crisis in Lebanon by the decision of Prime Minister Saad Hariri to resign from Saudi Arabia. It also seems determined to help resolve the conflict in Syria and has promised "initiatives" in 2018.

4. Theresa May

British Prime Minister has had a difficult year that she has caused to some extent. Confident of their good data in the polls and in order to strengthen its bargaining power with Brussels facing the Brexit, He took a órdago that nearly lost. June's early elections to consolidate further advantage of the Conservatives in the House of Commons came close to backfire, with a clear rise in May which forced Labor to seek the support of Ulster Unionists to govern.

In addition, May has had to face some of his own ministers, supporters of a hard Brexit and have not put easy negotiation, While ending the year with a point in its favor, the agreement reached with Brussels on 8 December to move to the next phase of negotiations. London wants to start as soon as possible negotiations on the future trade agreement with the EU will have after the divorce, for which there are already official date materializes: the March 29, 2019.

5. Angela Merkel

Chancellor remains the undisputed leader in Europe and the person Germans consider most appropriate to direct their designs. However, 2017 was a difficult year for Merkel. Victory in the September elections was bittersweet, as the 33 percent obtained by the CDU was its worst result since 1949Besides abocar conservatives to seek allies.

Self-excluded its current partners, the Social Democrats SPD, Merkel opted for a hitherto unexplored option at national level: a "Jamaica coalition" with liberals and environmentalists. The negotiations, already augured difficult, They failed in late November, Leaving Germany at the gates of new elections.

Finally, the SPD has retrained -the pressure both from Europe and from within the country has had much to see- and has agreed to explore Merkel Reissue 'grand coalition' that the Social Democrats caused its biggest electoral debacle to date. Even with agreement, the members of the SPD will have the last word, so you do not have government predicts that Germany before the end of March.

6. Prince Mohamed bin Salman

At 32, Prince Mohamed It is within walking distance of reigning in Saudi Arabia. Favorite of his father, King Salman, was boosted to second in the line of succession after the arrival of this the throne in January 2015 and appointed Minister of Defense. But the young prince apparently in a hurry to occupy the throne and what can be considered a palace coup, he and his father they separated in June the Crown PrinceMohammed bin Nayef, moving one box.

As if this were not enough, in early November MBS, as it is popularly called the crown prince, was another bombshell: a vast anti-corruption campaign in which they were detained several princes and ministers and has been seen by experts as a attempt to remove from among members of the royal family who do not look favorably on his accession. Much has been rumored about the possibility that the rey Salman, 82, soon abdicate in favor of his son.

MBS is also the main architect of the assertive foreign policy that keeps Saudi Arabia. It was he who forged the military coalition in Yemen which supports President Abdo Rabbu Mansur Hadi, a conflict that Riyadh would be trying to find a way out without success. It is also considered the main sponsor, along with the crown prince emiratí, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the blockade of Qatar, which for now has not had the expected success.

Internal key, however, has promised some reforms that have earned him praise from the outside, as the decision to allow women to drive from June 2018, or his desire that Saudi Arabia stop relying on oil and pursue other avenues of funding for the country.

7. Robert Mugabe

Many in Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe thought he would die as president and that he would stand for election in 2018 despite his 93 years. But in one of the most surprising twists experienced this 2017, The first and only president of the former Rhodesia was forced to step down after iArmy NTERVENTIONSo far one of his biggest supporters.

Undoubtedly, Mugabe miscalculated the impact that the removal Emmerson Mnangagwa his vice president, for years considered his heir, would have. The president justified accusing him of "treason" but many, including the Army, veterans of war and a large part of the ruling ZANU-PF, They saw this as a step to clear the way to the first lady, Grace Mugabe, and that this happened to him in office.

After taking control of the country Army on November 14 and after the less strange week in which Mugabe arrived to deliver a speech to the nation in which, contrary to expectations, he refused to resign, the veteran president ended up giving on November 21, but not before having guaranteed his immunity and his wife, giving the baton to Mnangagwa.

8. Vladimir Putin

Given much less controversial and big statements, Russian President continues to consolidate its power, No one can overshadow him, among other things because if someone tries to do it, as Alexei Navalni, Justice intervenes to prevent it. How could it be otherwise, Putin announced on December 6 that he will seek re-election in the elections of March 2018, which would keep him continuously in power since 2000, excluding his time as prime minister between 2008 and 2012.

On the international stage, Putin has strengthened Russia's presence in Middle EastWhere its aid to Al Assad has been instrumental in reversing the war in Syria, it remains more open than three years after the conflict in eastern Ukraine and, contrary to what was expected, yet to be reconciled with the United States, even though Trump seemed much more willing to do that Barack Obama.

9. Aung San Suu Kyi

Burmese politics, global icon for decades of struggle for democracy in his country and earned him the Peace NobelHas been strong criticism for management from the government directing with a charge created 'ad hoc' for she has made Rohingya crisis.

If Suu Kyi had been criticized by the outbreak of violence registered in 2016, the wave of repression unleashed after the attacks of Rohingya militants on August 25 has made him white with the warmth shown, although it is true that the government has no control over the powerful military in the country.

Killing civilians and burning villages, among other atrocities, has caused an exodus of about 650,000 Rohingyas into neighboring Bangladesh, in a campaign that has been described as "ethnic cleansing manual" from the UN and has argued that it could even constitute genocide, for which both Suu Kyi as army chief could be charged.

10. Donald Trump

Since coming to the White House on January 20, Donald Trump has governed a the less personally by dint of 'tweets', controversy and confrontation, especially with the press. His promise to build the wall with Mexico is still in a very embryonic stage and its controversial immigration reform with veto citizens from several Muslim countries, it has taken months to materialize due to the intervention of various courts.

One of the biggest dangers he is suspected of collusion of his election campaign with Russia to influence the presidential election. A hasty exit of its first National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, Who has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, the complaint of her former campaign manager Paul Manafort under investigation headed adds the former director of the FBI Robert Mueller. In the spotlight is now Jared Kushner, son of Trump.

US President has also exchanged insults and threats with North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, Which he called "rocket man", causing an escalation in tension that has set off all alerts of a possible conflict.

Surely if anything can boast this 2017 Trump is making history by announcing on December 6 acknowledging Jerusalén as the capital of Israel and ordering initiate proceedings for the transfer to it of the embassy. Warnings of their allies, both Arab and Western, do not dissuaded and his decision has caused a wave of protests, but now the president has not backtracked.