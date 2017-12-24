The market for housing in Spain moved 53,924.2 million euros between January and September 2017, representing an increase of 23% compared to the same period last year, when the figure was 43,872.8 million.

Thus, the amount of transactions housing in Spain maintained the upward trend of the last three years. In 2016, with 60,837 million it stood at its highest level since 2010, though still far from the 80,782 million mobilized in that year.

According to the Ministry of Public Works, the nearly 54,000 million euros in January-September this year correspond to 374,027 free housing transactions that were made in the period, up 18.5% year on year.

Specifically, free second-hand housing mobilized 47,895.3 million (up 23.4%), while the amount in new construction was much lower, with 6,028.9 million (+ 19%).

Madrid was the region where the largest amount was recorded in private housing transactions between January and September, with 11,385.8 million euros. Behind Catalonia (10,974.8), Andalusia (8659.6) and Valencia (5940.1) were placed.

Here are Baleares (3076.6), Basque Country (2806.2), Canary Islands (2415), Castilla y León (1543.1), Galicia (1363.8), Castilla-La Mancha (1162), Murcia ( 1026.5) and Aragon (1009.7).

Meanwhile, the regions where the private housing sector were moved less money Asturias (649.4), Cantabria (586.4), Navarra (553.5), Extremadura (387.9), La Rioja (251, 4) and Ceuta and Melilla (132.1 between the two).