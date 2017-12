One of the asocoaciones receiving fund raised by the contest, The Children's Hospitals Micracle Netwok warned that it was reviewing its asocoación with the contest. The case explodes amidst a general clamor arose in the United States against harassment of women and, by extension, the sexist treatment within a movement born in October under the name Me too.

Chief executive famous beauty pageant Miss America, Sam Haskell, resigned on Saturday following a scandal over derogatory comments against contestants had done in emails. Haskell had been suspended from office to meet these mails last Friday and now has decided to resign along with two other executives, John Randle and Lynn Weidner, according to the Associated Press.

