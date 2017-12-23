The pope has ordered an investigation into the church of Honduras after the Italian magazine L'Espresso has published an article in which Cardinal Maradiaga is accused of having claimed for years large sums of money from a Catholic university.

As it confirmed by the spokesman Vatican, Greg Burke, It has launched an investigation into alleged irregularities in the diocese of Tegucigalpa. According to the article published in an Italian weekly, Honduras Oscar Andres Rodriguez Maradiaga He allegedly claimed for years about $ 41,600 monthly from the Catholic University the capital of Honduras.

Research indicates that only in 2015 the cardinal received nearly $ 600,000, although some voices saying that warrant It was 'Chancellor' college over a decade.

Rodriguez Maradiaga is a Cardinal very close to Francisco. The pope appointed him coordinator of the Council of Cardinals, called C9, set up to carry out the reform of the Roman Curia.

No results for now

The research results are not known for now, though involving Rodriguez Maradiaga, archbishop of Tegucigalpa, among the closest to the pope to be the coordinator of the group created by Francisco for advice on the reform of the Roman Curia cardinals.

The Italian publication says Pope Francis was informed of it and ordered more than six months ago a secret investigation. Rodriguez Maradiaga, one of the most prominent figures of the Latin American Church, it appeared in 2005 between papables and in December it will be 75 years, so you will have to submit his resignation to the archbishopric as the rules stipulate.

Based on several testimonies of ecclesiastical and secular, L'Espresso Rodriguez Maradiaga says made London-million dollar investments in companiesIncluding Leman Wealth Management, "which seem to have disappeared as air".

The author of the article on the other hand ensures that the Vatican is concerned about the opening of a investigation by the Court of Auditors Honduras on the use of large amounts of money given by the government to Foundation for Education and Social Communication and the Foundation Suyapa, Both belonging to the local church and "under control of the same Maradiaga," says L'Espresso.

The same source, Francisco sent the Argentine Bishop Jorge Casaretto to investigate on economic "holes" left by Rodriguez Maradiaga, as well as its "catastrophic" investments.

Casaretto the magazine adds He interviewed more than 50 people among administrative staff of the diocese, college, priests, seminarians and their assistants, including auxiliary bishop of Tegucigalpa, Juan Jose Pineda, A person close to Maradiaga.

Some Catholics, including Spanish media portal Digital religion, Say the research is focused on Pineda and comportamiento "unseemly". Auxiliary Bishop fall on numerous charges, said the weekly, including buying an apartment and a car for a close friend.

In the article, signed by Emiliano FittipaldiIt specialized in this type of research, argues that "the Pope is saddened, but also determined to discover the truth."

The Honduran cardinal, appointed cardinal in 2001 by Pope John Paul II, It has not commented on the allegations.

The case shakes the pontificate of Pope Francisco months before it meets in March, five years on the throne of Peter marked by his travels to countries disinherited, criticisms and reforms despite many of the promised changes have not been implemented.