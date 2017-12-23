With the money it all started with the money end. Artur Mas launched the flight into separatism in Catalonia because a state fiscal crisis in 2012 denied him a deal to measure public resources, a model similar to envying concert with the Basque Country maintains funding. And awakened the beast of secessionism, it was never possible to discuss regional financing, although the current model is no longer valid for four years, and although they have already recomposed state finances and the economy has recovered. And at this point, the negotiation of regional funding reform must be accelerated.

Blinded by political passion, the managers of the Generalitat have not participated in the Tips Fiscal Policy they have prepared the ground for negotiation, but are aware that the conflict will be closed, as it opened, when the issue is resolved cash.

Cataluña quiere una negociación bilateral con el Estado, para mantener después una relación también bilateral (tal como País Vasco y Navarra), que el Estado no va a aceptar, por convicción del Gobierno y por la presión que ejercen el resto de las comunidades de régimen común, que no están dispuestas a resolver la crisis política de Cataluña con nuevos privilegios a costa del resto del país. Si a País Vasco y Navarra se suma Cataluña con una aportación deficiente al Estado, puede enterrarse la solidaridad interterritorial que garantiza la Constitución.

Therefore, in the Council of Fiscal and Financial Policy it is the fight and solution. And a nonnegotiable solution for Catalonia is to improve funding per capita, and always respects the ordinal: no net percipient region has more resources that whoever brings (net contributor), because it would be unfair and because reactivate victimhood these years .