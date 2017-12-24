The leader of the main Turkish opposition party, Kemal Kilicdaroglu He has promised that they will recover in 2019 18 Aegean islands that are considered "occupied by Greece".

"Greek Defense Minister says 'Come and Take them'. I will go and recover all those islands. Why do I say? They said 'Come and Take them' for Cyprus. What did [Prime Minister Bulent] Ecevit? It was recovered and"He said Kiliçdaroglu during a rally of his party, the Republican People's Party (CHP) in Kocaeli.

The controversy has surgidio from the Kiliçdaroglu reviews President turkish, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Last Dec. 11 not to raise the issue of "18 occupied islands" during his official visit to Greece.

"Why not speak of the 18 islands occupied? Article 12 and Article 18 of the Treaty of Lausanne have been flagrantly violated. There are 13,000 Greek military units and nearly 5,000 soldiers in the islands"He argued.