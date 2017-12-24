Maricela and Pedro went to Parque El Refugio on 13 December to buy a Christmas tree. They chose one imported about 1.50 meters high which they paid 600 pesos.

According to the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa), from 2010 to date have arrived in the country seven million 512 thousand Christmas trees of American origin.

However, while in 2014 a record with the arrival of one million 116 thousand 555 specimens of seven different species were recorded this year only 439 000 757 was reached.

Despite this phenomenon, flea market vendors El Refugio, from Morelos Park and in the parking lot Estadio Jalisco explained mainly offering trees brought from Oregon because they meet the characteristics sought by tapatíos, mainly the scent and shape.

"To me I really like the smell of Christmas trees. I remember much of my childhood, so I do not buy artificial. So I try to continue the habit that my parents instilled in me in childhood. We do it every year since then, "said Edgar Miranda, another buyer.

The holder of Trust Forest Development Program State (Fiprodefo), Gabriela Lopez Damian stressed that people prefer foreign trees even though those growing in the country and the state have the same quality. She explained that Jalisco has a current production of 27 thousand copies in towns like Tapalpa, Pets and Zapopan. Of this, only two thousand were put on sale in 2017.

"The tree here is very skinny, poor foliage ..."

During a tour of various flea markets, it was found that the tapatíos seek foreign copies. Informer / F. Atilano

Although the holder of Trust Forest Development Program State (Fiprodefo), Gabriela Lopez Damian said that Christmas trees are produced in the country have the same quality as imported, Rosa Marquez merchant who offered copies the esplanade of the Estadio Jalisco, explained that buyers do not seek those growing in the country.

"Unfortunately the tree here is very skinny, poor foliage and has no aroma. Why people do not buy it. Do tell us they're going to see them, but fills their eye or smell, "said the saleswoman.

During a tour conducted this media for some Christmas flea market in the city it found that, like Rosa, Luis Rodriguez agreed that the aroma is one of the special features that customers look for when choosing a tree.

Luis, whose place was at the flea market in the park El Refugio, said that people are interested in luxuriance and freshness, properties that have he brings from Oregon, United States.

"This type of tree there is here, yes there is much tree given in Michoacan or elsewhere in Mexico, but it does not smell and is a little misshapen," he said.

In this regard, José María Chávez, a researcher at the University of Guadalajara (University of Guadalajara), said that the trees entering the country from the United States and Canada have a better picture, because these countries have the right climatic conditions for growth. He stressed that due to the cold have better color, aroma and foliage.

The specialist also plantations and forest nurseries added that Mexico, which has a more temperate climate, acquired experience to deal with such copies and growing in Guanajuato, Puebla, Veracruz and Michoacan have improved their appearance.

Before purchasing a Christmas tree, tapatíos are fixed in odor, lushness and freshness. THE INFORMER / A. Atilano

IMPORT

In seven years, reaching 7.5 million Christmas trees from EU

According to the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa), between 2010 and 2017, seven million 512 thousand 675 Christmas trees have been imported from the US to Mexico. About 50% is exemplary of Douglas fir species, followed by fir species Blue, 41%; Firs complete the rest of Normandy, Fraser, Vancouver and alpine.

the standard must meet

Copies entering Mexico must comply with NOM-013-SEMARNAT, which establishes procedures phytosanitary regulations for importing natural Christmas trees. The aim is to prevent the introduction and spread of pests or insects harmful to people, flora and fauna.

Trees imported since 2010 Year imported trees 2010 974,378 2011 1,086,850 2012 1,084,521 2013 1,096,510 2014 1,116,555 2015 985,610 2016 728,494 2017 439,577

rejected trees Year rejected trees 2010 1,672 2011 4,070 2012 3,584 2013 8,744 2014 6,472 2015 18,164 2016 30,887 2017 9,412

Places where Christmas trees were offered:

Parque El Refugio

Parque Morelos

Guatemala City Park

The sources

Administrative Unit Eagles

Lopez Mateos, at the height of El Palomar

Revolution and Olympic

Jalisco Stadium parking

River Nile, at the height of the Plaza Altea

Food Market

Some nurseries city

Municipalities increase collection

The municipalities of Guadalajara, Zapopan, Tlaquepaque and Tlajomulco raising campaigns have Christmas trees to prevent them from being thrown into the street or use them as fuel.

With these measures it is intended that specimens be transformed into compost or "mulch" (snags that are placed on spaces of green areas such as medians and planters).

During this year, the administrations of Guadalajara, Zapopan and Tlajomulco collected six thousand 850 Christmas trees. In 2016 they gathered four thousand 600.

Actions to recover the copies are made in early January, after the holiday season concludes. Zapopan and Tlajomulco change often give a plant or tree ornamental, according to the preference of citizens.

Natural Christmas trees pose an environmental and economic benefit to society. ZMG governments have programs to dispose of them properly. NOTIMEX / File

Highlights benefits of natural specimens

Jose Maria Chavez, a researcher at the University of Guadalajara (University of Guadalajara), natural Christmas trees pose an environmental and economic benefit to society.

Specialist plantations and forest nurseries explained that by planting such copies productive capacity of the soil in which they develop (usually on land that was not used to crystallize other vegetation) is returned, the silting of bodies is avoided said lands water, reduces the risk of erosion, the flora and fauna of the spaces is recovered and has better air condition.

En el aspecto socioeconómico, señaló que la producción de este tipo de árboles ayuda al crecimiento del capital, principalmente de las zonas rurales, pues es el sector el encargado de dar atención y mantenimiento a su crecimiento, protegerlos de las plagas y cuidar que tengan el follaje y color adecuado para su venta. También promueve los empleos de quienes los retiran, los transportan y de quienes se encargan de su comercialización.

Meanwhile, Lydia Hernandez, academic Environmental Engineering Western Institute of Technology and Higher Education (ITESO) said that while consuming natural Christmas trees supports improving the environment and the economy, lack responsibility by consumers to give copies to the appropriate treatment once dry and do not end up in the street causing damage to the environment.

"The municipalities have implemented several years raising campaigns in meeting the dry trees and turn them into compost or a cover that is placed in the green areas so that dust is not lifted. The problem is that we do not want to bother to take them and these campaigns will not work while the citizen will not be responsible for the environmental damage this can cause, "said the specialist.

recommendations

According to the Trust Forest Development Program State (Fiprodefo), these are the recommendations to follow anyone who wants to buy a live Christmas tree:

Note that the trees are labeled verification of the Secretariat of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat).

Keep them well hydrated with cold water.

LED lights place to prevent its branches to warm and thus prevent the specimen catch fire.

