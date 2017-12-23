Lider nuclear icebreaker type star in a revolution in the economic management of Russia, he promised the director of the construction company Alexéi Kadílov.

As of today, Russia is the only country in the world to have nuclear icebreakers in its fleet. These powerful machines capable of maintaining a range of navigation for months, are important when trying to break through the heleadas waters of the Northern Sea Route, the Arctic Ocean.

Between 2018 and 2022 six of these icebreakers will reach the end of their operational capabilities and must be replaced. This is where action will enter the new leader.

"I would like to note that icebreakers Leader They are a huge breakthrough for the Arctic. They are exceptional (...) When we called to show that icebreakers Leader can lead ships up to 170,000 tons of cargo at a speed of about 12 knots in ice two meters [thick], we all thought that this would allow us to develop new routes " he shared Kadílov in his interview with the Zvezda chain.

Experts indicate that only three of these ships could sail through the Arctic Ocean throughout the year. This would provide energy resources to large economies of East such as Japan, South Korea, which are not connected to the pipeline system of Russia, said Kadílov. Thus, reliance on Moscow for European markets, the main consumer of Russian hydrocarbons would be reduced.

Iceberg design bureau, based in St. Petersburg, and presented the draft of the future leader. At present assessment is being completed and is expected no later than two years construction of the first vessel starts.