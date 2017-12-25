extremely quiet session, where operators prefer not to take sides before the messages will be sent from the central banks of Europe and the United States are known. The IBEX 35 has fallen a slight 0.14% to 10,306.9 points, with a total volume traded in BME 1,600 million, compared to 2,100 December

El 13 se conocerá la decisión de la Reserva Federal sobre los tipos, se espera que los suba 0,25 puntos porcentuales, hasta el rango del 1,25% y el 1,5%. Al día siguiente, hablará Mario Draghi, con el mercado muy pendiente de pistas sobre sus próximos movimientos en cuanto a los estímulos. De momento, en enero reducirá las compras a 30.000 millones mensuales desde los 60.000 actuales.

Mientras llegan las noticias, los inversores tienen dudas y tras las leves subidas de primera hora que llegaron al 0,3%, las pérdidas después de ese mismo porcentaje, el cierre ha sido casi como el del viernes. En el parqué español, los mejores valores han sido Acerinox, Cellnex, Grifols, Siemens Gamesa y ArcelorMittal, son subidas entre el 1,36% y el 2,23%. Telefónica, dañada por un informe de Bernstein, ha caído un 0,37%, aunque los colistas han sido Mediaset (–1,58%), Ferrovial (-1,5%), Amadeus (-1,3%) y Endesa (-1,15%).

In the currency market, the euro recuperade ground against the US, after the explosion this morning in New York, police were investigating as an attack. The single currency lurks 1.18 greenbacks. It is the largest trading result of the attack. The main Wall Street indexes are trading higher.

In other markets, they have started Monday trading the first futures bitcoin on an organized market, the futures market in Chicago (CBOE). Although two temporary suspension by the high volatility, futures have reached 25% increase in value, but have then moderate increases to 10%. In addition to CBOE, the US regulatory authority has given the green light to the futures exchange bitcoin on the CME in Chicago, the largest derivatives market in the world, where it will begin offering contracts on 18 December, and the Nasdaq announced their intention to follow suit in 2018.

As for raw materials, a barrel of oil Brent back 0.16% to $ 63.3 and West Texasback 0.17% to $ 57.26.

The Spanish risk premium compared with German debt starts Monday around 110 basis points from 111 on Friday. Bond yields to 10 years is 1,407% (on Friday stood at 1.419%).

The week also has a very hectic schedule macro. Moreover, and as in the political arena, it is expected later this week the EU institutions to give its approval to the agreement reached with the United Kingdom to make way for the second phase of the negotiations on the Brexi, Negotiations will focus from now on future trade agreements between this country and the region leaving, pointing at Link Securities.