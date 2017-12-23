Image: Shutterstock / Africa Studio

Regardless of what anyone tells you, there’s only one way to spice up your holiday season and keep you warm this winter: hot sauce.

There’s a million different ways to take your bland food to the next level, so we’ve compiled our favorite sauces to gift to your friends, family or yourself this season.

1. Secret Aardvark Habanero Sauce

Image: secret aardvark

Three bottles for $20 is a life-changing deal. Trust us.

2. Original Cholula

Image: amazon

Truly cannot go wrong with a supermarket classic for just $3.79

3. Queen Majesty Scotch Bonnet & Ginger Hot Sauce

Image: queenmajestyhotsauce

$10.00 for a beautiful bottle of hot sauce with an even more beautiful label.

4. Yellowbird sauce

Image: yellowbird

You’ll drown everything in this and be a better person because of it. $5 a bottle.

5. Pain is Good Batch #218 Louisiana Style Hot Sauce

Image: originaljuan

Not for the weak of heart, sorry! A bargain at $7.71.

6. Hot Ones, Fiery Chipotle

Image: hot ones

If your loved one loves hot sauce, then they probably love Hot Ones — the show with the hottest wings. So treat them to the crew’s OG sauce for $12.

7. Taco Bell Hot Sauce

Image: amazon

Okay, but it actually is really good. Don’t @ me.

8. All of the above and more

If you can’t pick just one of these brands, why not treat the people on your list to an entire year of hot sauces thanks to one of these subscription boxes? You can spend from $13 a month to $40 and get the perfect gift for the spiciest people in your life.

