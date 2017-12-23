One of the most played lists of famous music streaming network, spotify, is a call RapCaviar: this is mainly an anthology of giant hip-hop; In addition to making known the names of other rappers like Rae huge Sremmurd and Mugos. This is why now every big dreams of aspiring rapper RapCaviar come first.

And to celebrate this great social recognition, Spotify decided to do something great for their authors, and created the Pantheon RapCaviar, a tribute that immortalizes the best artists of the year. How? For with the Greco-Roman classical style.

Not seriously.

The initiative is Spotify the creation of a pantheon with sculptures of musicians like Metro Boomin and SZA.

According to Tuma Basa, director of the area of ​​hip-hop on Spotify:

Pantheon is our non-verbal way to let them know what were the best artists of 2017. His music is eternal, so why not immortalize them too? To the Greco-Roman style!

Statues fhey they were carried out in collaboration with the company SpecialGuest and robotics firm Neoset Designs. The main method was the 3D printing. For this, 133 cameras were used in order to achieve capture all the characteristics of artists, and create models.

Statues, even were exhibited at the Brooklyn Museum in New York. It really is a great tribute to the culture of hip-hop.