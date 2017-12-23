The truth is that if we look around, the chance to meet someone redhead is very small, although there are countries in the world where the probability increases significantly: Iceland, Ireland or the United Kingdom, for example, between 5 and 15% of the population they are. This special feature has made them to be studied on numerous occasions, to the point of identifying several peculiarities that have been collected in the book The Big Redhead Book (The big book of redheads). Here are some:
self-repairing. Did you know that do not need as much vitamin D as other humans? Because of the color of her hair and tone so white skin that have (even when they live in areas where usual cloudy weather), are able to create their own vitamin D in less time than others with hair a different color. This is a breakthrough for them because they can avoid health problems such as diabetes or arthritis.
Superwomen. As for women, did you know that redheads can better withstand the pain? According to a study from McGill University in 2003, they are able to do 25% better than others and, in case you have to sedarlas, according to the University of Louisville, it requires more effort and doses to achieve (at least 20% plus).
hypersensitivity. It was this same university, he discovered that all redheads are able to notice the temperatures before the rest of mortals. According to a 2005 study, they have a gene called MC1R that activate human detector temperature at one end to allow them to be very sensitive to any changes to heat or cold.
