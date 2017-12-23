Bruce McCandless photo went around the world: in 1984, US astronaut floated in space in his suit, with Earth in the background, without any connection to his ship. He died Thursday at age 80.

NASA announced his death on Friday.

Bruce McCandless became the first astronaut to float on the sidereal immensity, thanks to a diving equipped with thrusters that enabled him to move into the void.

Recruited in 1966 by the US space agency, also he participated in the deployment of the Hubble telescope in 1990.

He retired and continued to inspire schoolchildren in Toulouse, France, where he participated in October at the 30th World Congress of Spacemen.

Did you feel fear in that first free time in space? "No, he worked hard, tried the material for 300 hours," he answered a little girl. "It was 24 thrusters, there was no possibility of getting lost in space," he added.

As for the most extraordinary of his experience, the octogenarian said it was "the vision of the Earth" through his helmet.

"The other most extraordinary thing when you're an astronaut is that you do not see the countries borders. You see humans, spaceship earth ".