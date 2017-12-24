Court decision vindicates claims taxi drivers in the world: it is a transport company.

What's next for Uber after the judgment of the European Union? The Court of Justice of the European Union (EU) decided this week the company that connects drivers and passengers transport is a service and not a digital platform.



The decision not only controvert years Uber claims to be recognized for its mobile platform, but opens the door for EU countries may require follow the same authorizations that asks companies and taxi licenses.

Thus, the decision represents not only a serious legal setback for the US company, which has been the subject of criticism from drivers around the world, but a worrying precedent, maybe not legal, but cultural. The ruling indicates that when a shuttle, the different administrations of European countries can regulate the conditions of service delivery and nothing prevents other countries around the world Hallen that this interpretation makes sense.

Although Uber argues that it is a digital application that acts as an intermediary between drivers and customers, European Justice considers that the company creates "an offer of urban transport services" and responds well under the European legal framework for the "field of transport" and not the "society of information", as intended to demonstrate the company.

This determination is then given a unfair competition lawsuit filed in 2014 by the association of taxi drivers Barcelona Elite, Prompting the suspension of service in some European cities.

'A three-year lag'

What will then happen to Uber after this ruling? Will it affect the functioning of the platform in other countries?

The company based in the United States noted that the court decision will not change the situation "in most EU countries", which already operate under national transport legislation.

"In 2016 and relaunched services in cities such as Madrid and Berlin according to extensive agreements with authorities. In other countries, such as France and the UK, Uber provides millions of users and partners access to transport drivers under the current regulation, "the company said in a statement.

On the other hand, the spokesman of Uber Spain, Yury Fernandez Castillo, said the sentence no longer has any sense because the business model changed in 2016. In a statement to Efe, the spokesman said the ruling "comes with a lag of three years, "as it responds to a request made in 2014 by a judge in Barcelona (in response to the lawsuit filed by the union of taxi drivers) in connection with a business model that the US company changed in March 2016. According to the spokesman, The company operates since last year with a business model based on the VTC licenses, granting authorizations for the activity of leasing vehicles with drivers.

The firm also said that some countries have already begun to regulate Uber without waiting for the qualification of the Court of Justice of the European Union. "We are in ongoing discussions with cities and local regulators across the EU. Because of this dialogue, countries such as Finland and Estonia are introducing new regulations for carpool and similar reforms are underway in other countries.

Nevertheless, This decision provides more clarity to the ongoing discussions we have with local regulators, "says the company.

Although the scope of the high court is European, it is likely that the failure is taken as a reference in other countries where Uber also faces resistance. In the case of Colombia, in June this year, the Administrative Tribunal of Cundinamarca quashed the case against Uber, which the Ministry of Transport called for precautionary measures to block the platform in Colombia. The annulment was because there was already a similar process against the transport platform, as the leader of the taxi drivers, Hugo Ospina, had filed a class action which was accepted in November 2015.

In Brazil, the Senate returned in November to Congress of Deputies a bill to frame their activities, but leaving out the initial requirement that the municipal authorities had to give a license to these applications.



That same month, a London court, where the US company is also under threat of losing their license, ruled that the company should consider its drivers as employees, who must pay them the minimum wage.

EFE