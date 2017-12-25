It could have gone unnoticed among the millions of home videos on Christmas evenings that have been shared in the past 24 hours, but the moment you captured Jeffrey, A young man from Ohio (USA), in the room where his family celebrated Christmas Eve has spread dramatically through Twitter with 7.5 million views, hundreds of thousands of retweets and more than half a million "me like".

It's a betrothal surprise, the second in the history of a humble couple with eight children together who had divorced after difficult years, and it reaches the end of unpacking one of the gifts of the mother, Lorrie, as written statement. It is she who read the text and who end up reading the excited eyes to meet a ring in the hands of Jeffrey Sr., his former partner, who had come out recently by the testimony of the son who has given them a global reputation .

My parents were married for more than 20 years, divorced, fought a lot, went to work on themselves. Years later, they start dating and as of yesterday, this happened; Congrats Mom and Dad! True love always finds its way back around. pic.twitter.com/KYk3qc1QK4 — Jeffrey (@Music1996Man) December 24, 2017

“El amor vuelve a arder”, comienza leyendo ella en inglés. “Nuestro amor estaba allí y nunca se fue/pero ambos nos sentimos perdidos/ El destino intervino para mí y para ti/ Nuestro amor prendió y volvió a arder/ Y ahora te pido de nuevo Lorrie…, una frase que Lorrie no termina de pronunciar, apremiada por la emoción y los gritos de “Oh, Dios mío”, “sí, sí”, “te quiero”.

Jeff explains the episode itself by presenting the video: "My parents were married more than 20 years, divorced, fought a lot, worked on themselves. Years later, they began dating and now this has happened. Congratulations, Mom and Dad! True love always finds its way back. " As he clarifies his son, ordered poem is a reflection of the difficulties that both exceeded after the divorce: he attended meetings of Alcoholics Anonymous; she gave meditation and life in nature.

Excited response of thousands of people to your tweet has led to Jeffrey to open a request for funding on a platform of patronage so that their parents can celebrate the wedding, because, he says, lack resources. By his own account in another tweet, when the couple married first did it for lack of money in an electronics store in the context of a commercial activity which was televised.

When the requested is witnessed by the whole family, including children, who wander around despite the efforts of an adult for not taking a backseat to the couple. "Really I cry every time I see this video," says Jeffrey. "It's a blessing for my family, which has suffered years of division. A united family again, I could not wish for anything better for Christmas. "